Richard Wilkinson and his wife Zitta will celebrate their 67th wedding anniversary with their family on Dec. 23.
Richard enlisted in the Army in July 1948. Upon completion of his basic training he was assigned to the 2nd U.S. Constabulary Regiment in Augsburg, Germany.
Zitta was born in Romania and was brought with her family to Germany in 1940.
Richard and Zitta met in Augsburg in 1950. They married on Dec. 23, 1953, in Nurenburg. They have five children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Richard retired from the Army in 1978 after 30 years of service and then taught the German Air Force at Fort Sill for 13 years.
Upon retirement, the couple decided to remain in Lawton-Fort Sill for many reasons. Their children and grandchildren were there, the weather was better than Pennsylvania, taxes were lower and the people were friendlier.
At 90 years old, they have much to be thankful for and enjoy every day with their family in Lawton.