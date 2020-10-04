Jack and Flora Whiteman celebrated 65 years of marriage on Oct. 2.
The couple were wed on Oct. 2, 1955, in Oklahoma City. They have primarily lived in the Lawton area for the last 65 years.
They have two children, their son Jack and his wife Pam of Elgin, Oklahoma and daughter Debi Kensell of Frisco Texas. They have four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Flora worked in the family auto glass business for many years before going to work for Lawton Public Schools and the Board of Education. She is now retired.
Jack owned and worked at Sheridan Road Auto Glass and then went to work at Fort Sill in civil service where he retired.