Dwight and Cathy Singleton, of Lawton, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 11th in a drive-through celebration with friends and family. The couple were originally married on July 10, 1970 at the Wayne County Courthouse in Jesup, Georgia.
The couple have three children: Elgin Singleton, Sonja Patrick Singleton and Tonjia Singleton. They also have two grandchildren: Brittney Gamble and Haston Holder.
Over the years, the couple has resided in Germany, Georgia and Oklahoma.
Dwight retired from the United States Army in 1990 and worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber. He received an Associate Degree in General Studies from Cameron University, a B.S. from Liberty University and served as the owner of Simple Art Designs as well as the Master Gardner and Associate Minister at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church of Lawton.
Cathy retired as the Assistant Director of the Fort Sill School Age Service in 2010 after 25 years of service. She served with the Lawton Parks and Recreation Department between 1990 and 1994 and received the Citizenship Award for the City of Lawton in 2009. She also served as the Assistant Director for Dependent Youth Services (DYA), Schwaebisch Gmuend, Germany.
Cathy Loves to cook and shop and has been a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church and served faithfully as the Kitchen Committee Chairperson for over 34 years preparing and serving delicious soul food to her church family and community. She is the Matron for the GMBC Dr. LK Jones Ambassadors for Christ Drill Team and a volunteer cook for Community Feeding and Seniors Day Out Programs.