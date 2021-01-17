Salvador and Hertha Inga Munoz will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today.
The couple married on Jan. 17, 1971, in Lawton.
For 40 years they ran their own business together. Their grown children all live out of town except for Sonya Perez, of Lawton. Their daughter Christa Rivas lives in Fredrick and their son Sal R. Munoz lives in Broken Arrow.
Salvador and Hertha Inga are retired.
In their spare time they enjoy traveling and gardening together, and Salvador enjoys watching football and baseball.