Nelson and Jackie (Overstreet) Plumbtree will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 28 at the Old Plantation in Medicine Park.
The couple was married on Nov. 28, 1970, in United Methodist Church of Elk City.
Jackie is a homemaker and pianist at Paradise Valley Baptist Church. Nelson is a retired dairy farmer and cattle rancher as well as a deacon at Paradise Valley Baptist Church.
The couple reside in the Paradise Valley community north of Lawton. They have three children: Terri Plumbtree, Lori and her husband Chad Grubbs, and Cindy Wilson. They also have three grandchildren.
They will be celebrating their anniversary with their immediate family members.