Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Singleton celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a private surprise celebration on July 11.
The couple has three children: Elgin Singleton, Conyers, Ga.; Sonja (Patrick) Singleton- Sandersm Oklahoma City; and Tonjia Singleton, Columbus, Ga.; and two grandchildren: Brittney Gamble and Haston Holder.
Dwight Singleton and the former Cathy Kimble were married July 10, 1970, at the Wayne County Courthouse in Jesup, Ga. They have resided in Germany, Oklahoma and Georgia
Dwight Singleton retired from the U.S. Army as a first sergeant on Sept. 1, 1990. He then was employed by Goodyear Tire and Rubber Plant for 10 years before retiring. He now owns the printing company, Simple Art Designs.
Mr. Singleton has an associate degree in general studies from Cameron University; a Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Liberty University where he gradated Magna Cum Laude; he is ower of Simple Art Designs (Vinyl Signs, T-shirts and More); a Master Gardner; and associate minister at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church.
Cathy Singleton retired as assistant director of Fort Sill School Age Services on Sept. 30, 2010, after 25 years of service.
She has served on Lawton Parks and Recreation for the City of Lawton 1990-1994; received Citizenship Award for the City of Lawton in 2009; and was Sports and Assistant Director for Dependent Youth Services (DYA), in Schwaebisch Gmuend, Germany. She loves to cook and shop. She is a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church and served faithfully as the Kitchen Committee Chairperson for over 34 years preparing and serving delicious soul food to her church family and community. She is the Matron for the GMBC Dr. LK Jones Ambassadors for Christ Drill Team. She serves as a volunteer cook for Community Feeding and Seniors Day Out Programs.