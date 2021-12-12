Jim and Floy Tunget will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a private celebration on Dec. 15.
Jim and Floy Fowler were married Dec. 15, 1951, in Pentecostal Church of God in Marlow with Pastor Comstock officiating.
The couple have lived in Lawton all their married life but traveled to see family in California, Kansas and Texas. They also traveled all over the United States to listen to bluegrass.
Jim Tunget worked as a farmhand growing up and then spent seven years in the Army, including 16 months in Korea during the Korean Conflict. He was a Lawton firefighter for several years, then went to meat-cutting school in Toledo, Ohio. He returned to Lawton and was employed by several grocery stories and then Gibson’s Meat Market. From there he started his career as a meat cutter at the Fort Sill Commissary, where he eventually retired.
Floy Tunget was employed by Southwestern Bell Telephone in Lawton until she stayed home to raise their children. She then returned to work at Lucille’s Dress Shop and was one of the original employees of TG&Y. She left TG&Y for a career in civil service and was employed in Civilian Payroll until her retirement.
The couple have four children: Rick Tunget, Caddo Mills, Texas, Terry Tunget and Renae Tunget Keller of Lawton, and Tim Tunget, Bakersfield, California; nine grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.