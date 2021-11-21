Jerry and Neta Morris, east of Geronimo, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a reception from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 28 at First Baptist Church in Geronimo, 412 Main Street.
Jerry Morris and Neta Fowler were married Nov. 24, 1956, at First Baptist Church in Walters. They have lived in Lawton, Hawaii, Alabama and Geronimo.
Jerry was employed by Oklahoma Tire & Supply, Page Aircraft, Hawthorne Aircraft, Wolfe Creek Aircraft, Ansley Paper Co. and Comanche County District Attorney’s Office. He was in aviation for more than 40 years. He retired in 2003 from the District Attorney’s Office.
He was a private pilot for many years. He was one of 25 to have B-25 pilot rating. He was a member of many aviation clubs, and was an usher at church.
Neta was employed by Southwestern Bell Telephone, Security National Bank, Home Savings and Loan and MacArthur High School. She retired from Lawton Public Schools in 1996.
She was a member of many school and church activities and served on the board of directors for the Center for Creative Living.
Jerry and Neta have two children: Cindy Coleman, Geronimo, and Fonda Smith, Duncan; two grandchildren: Aron Coleman, Geronimo, and Katelyn Stottman, Lawton; and four great-grandchildren: Mason and Rylee Coleman and Hollis and Grady Sottman, Lawton.