Mr. and Mrs. Hunter celebrate anniversary

Feb 19, 2023

Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Hunter

Mr. and Mrs. J.W. and Marie Hunter, Lawton, will celebrate their 66th anniversary on Monday.They married Feb. 20, 1957, in Lawton.Marie Hunter was employed by GMAC. J.W. Hunter was employed by the United States Postal System and was an elementary school teacher with the Lawton Public Schools system. Both are retired.They have one son, Jay Hunter and his wife, Rebecca; a grandchild and a great-grandchild.