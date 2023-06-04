Mr. and Mrs. Gerald E. “Jerry” and Joan “JoAn” Houghton, Lawton, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a short trip.
Jerry and JoAn Lee were married May 31, 1958, in a double wedding at the home of their pastor.
Jerry is a veteran of the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in January 1958. He was owner and operator of Lawton Armored Service from January 1961 until December 1981. He was manager of Loomis Fargo from 1981 until his retirement in 2006. He is a director and life member of Korean War Veterans Association Chapter No. 319, a life member of VFW Post 5263, a member of the American Legion and Elks Lodge for 61 years. He was Elk of the Year in 1968-69. He is a member of Centenary United Methodist Church.
JoAn was employed by Security Bank & Trust Company while attending Distributive Education classes at Lawton High School. She worked at Security for 26 years, then was employed at other banks. She was president of First Commercial Savings Bank in 1988. She retired in June 2005 from IBC Bank, then worked part time for Dr. Gilbert Gibson family at Storage “R” Us. She was president of the National Association of Bank Women, president of Credit Women International of Lawton and was president of SW Oklahoma Chapter of American Institution of Banking. She participated in other civic and educational groups as well.
She was a co-founder of Million Dollar Dames Investment Club and is a member of Centenary United Methodist Church.
Jerry and JoAn have two children: John Edward Houghton and Gerald Kirk Houghton, both of Lawton. They have three grandchildren and six great-grandsons.