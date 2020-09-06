Robert Dean and Shirley Jean Hopper celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 5 by enjoying an evening of visiting and celebrating with relatives.
The couple’s children are David Hopper, Germany; Debra Maclnnes, Norman; James Hopper, Benbrook Texas; Michael Hopper, Lawton; and Ronald Hopper, Lawton. They have six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Robert and the former Shirley Hunter were married Sept. 5, 1955, at St. Elisabeth’s Catholic Church in East St. Louis, Illinois.
They made their first home in Kenai, Alaska, while it was still a U.S. Territory. Following Alaska, homes were established in El Paso, Texas, Mainz, and Schweibisch Gmund, Germany, before settling in Lawton in 1975.
While in the Army, Robert served in both the Corporal and Pershing missile systems. He closed his military career serving three years as an instructor at the Field Artillery School at Fort Sill, providing guidance and training to both American and Federal Republic of Germany (FRG) students on the Pershing missile system. In recognition of his instruction and training of FRG students, he was awarded and decorated with the German Air Force Gold Wings Medal upon his retirement from active duty in 1975 as a Chief Warrant Officer 3.
Following his retirement from the military, he was employed as a training specialist in the Directorate of Evaluation and Standardization (DOES) at the Field Artillery School, retiring from that position in 1995.
While working he attended night school at Cameron University, graduating with an associate degree in 1979 and Bachelor of Science degree in 1983.
He was elected to the Fort Sill Federal Credit Union Board of Directors in 1989 and served or chaired several committees before being appointed board chairman in 1994. He served three years as a director on the Defense Credit Union Mid-West Sub-Council before being elected chairman and served another 10 years in that capacity. In 2003 he was inducted into the Defense Credit Union Council Hall of Honor.
Robert is a member of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), Pershing Professionals Association, Cameron University Alumni, Knights of Columbus Council 1287 and served as an adviser to the Filipino/American Club of Lawton-Fort Sill.
Robert and Shirley served in Catholic church programs at Fort Sill. They served many years as lay eucharistic ministers providing communion to patients confined to their homes or to those in local hospitals.
Shirley sang in the church choir and with her husband led a weekly Monday night Novena prayer service at Grierson Hill Chapel for 13 years. She was a participant in the Military Order of Catholic Women at Fort Sill and served as a liturgy leader while working and supporting many other activities. She led a program to support monthly bingo games and an annual Christmas party for patients at Lawton Heights Nursing Home. For 14 years she served as a Red Cross volunteer at the greeter’s desk at Reynolds Army Community Hospital. She and Robert were awarded the Fort Sill Volunteer Helping Hands Award in 1995.
In 2015, Shirley was inducted into the Fort Sill Volunteer Hall of Fame. She volunteered with the Knights of Columbus Council 1287 Ladies Auxiliary and in 2004 she was recognized as the Lady Knight of the Year. In 2007 the Hoppers were recognized as the Council 1287 Family of the Year.
The Hoppers also served many years as Pre-Cana marriage counselors. The also volunteered at the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.