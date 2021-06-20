Lee and Debbie Gleaves celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 19 at Bible Baptist Church in Lawton. The reception was hosted by their children Chad and Lisa Gleaves, Daremy and Mandy Gleaves and Jonathan and Kaitlyn Gleaves.
The couple were married on June 20, 1971, at Lone Oak Baptist Church in Sayre, Oklahoma.
Debbie has worked as a scrub tech at Jackson County Hospital, secretary at LBT Christian Academy, bookkeeper and office staff for D & L Installation.
Lee has worked as a respiratory therapist at Jackson County Hospital and Comanche County Memorial Hospital, he is the owner of D&L Installation.
The couple live in Lawton.