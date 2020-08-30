Ralph Davis and the former Nancy Porter were married on Aug. 22, 1970, in Lawton at First Christian Church.
Their children hosted an at-home dinner celebration on Saturday, Aug. 22, celebrating their 50th anniversary. There were yard signs, balloons, lots of cards and a surprise drive-by parade with honks and waves from their relatives and friends.
Both are Lawton High School and Cameron University graduates. They have lived in Lawton since their marriage.
The couple have two children and five grandchildren.