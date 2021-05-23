Charles and Janice Cook will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary will a come-and-go reception from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Bethel United Methodist Church, 19503 E. Lee.
Charlie and Janice Dungan were married May 22, 1971, in Bethel United Methodist Church.
Charlie served in the Navy from 1968-1971 and was honorably discharged in November 1971. He then worked for Halliburton as a spray painter for nearly 15 years, leaving in 1986. He then went to work for Northrup in 1986 at Fort Sill. He continued working as a spray painter until May 1989. He served two tours in Vietnam and is 100 percent disabled.
Charlie enjoyed fishing, hunting and farming with his father-in-law.
Janice was a high school English teacher at Empire Public Schools from fall 1975 through spring 1983. In the fall of 1983, she took a position at her alma mater, Central High Public Schools, as the high school English and journalism teacher. She retired at the end of the school year in 2001 after 26 years. Janice led singing for 42 years at Bethel United Methodist Church.
Janice enjoys sewing, crafting and decorating.
They lived in Duncan for nine years after Charlie was discharged from the Navy and for the last 41 years on the Dungan home place east of Lawton.
Their children are Ericka and Bud Carmon and Evan and Dave Cook. They have two grandchildren, Morgayne Deann Carmon and Madalyn Ray Carmon.