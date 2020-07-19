Mike and Kathy Tipton will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Grand Lake.
Mike and the former Kathy Smith were married July 17, 1970, in Lawton.
Mike is from Snyder and moved to Lawton after his marriage. Kathy is an Army brat who never left her hometown of Lawton. They met at Sears in 1969.
They have two daughters: Chelle Knapp and her husband, Chuck, Topeka, Kan., and Kara Tipton-Smith, Lawton. They have six grandchildren: Michael Knapp, Kaleb Tipton, Joshua Knapp, Daniel Knapp, Lily Knapp and Chloe Tipton.
Mike and Kathy were employed by Sears after their marriage. Kathy later opened Gold Connections with her mother, Ruby Hubbard. She changed the name to Tipton’s Fine Jewelry in 1992.
Mike worked in insurance and for several car dealerships. He was part owner of Howard Smith Ford and in 1994 sold his share of the dealership to go into the jewelry business with Kathy.
Kathy is a former member of the Junior League of Lawton.