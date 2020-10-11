Howard 70th anniversary

The Rev. J.O. and Helen Howard will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Church of God Fellowship Hall, 2401 SW H.
The Howards were married on Oct. 21, 1950, in Henrietta, Texas. They lived in Duncan for 10 years and Lawton for 60.
J.O. worked as a truck driver for 17 years, a car salesman for 20 years and serves as a full-time pastor for Church of God.
Helen was employed as a school bus driver for Lawton Public Schools for 17 years. She also has served as Ladies Auxiliary president and a Sunday school teacher.
The couple have four children: Mike Howard, Devol, Shirley Mullen, Lawton, Rita Moore, Lawton, and Pam Rainwater, Pensacola, Fla.
The couple have eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.