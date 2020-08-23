John and Elisabeth Weigmann Coons will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 27.
The couple married on Aug. 27, 1960, in Schweinfurt, Germany.
Elisabeth was born in Hassfurt, Germany. She came to the United states in 1962, and became a U.S. citizen in 1965. John retired from the United States Army as a Field Artillery Commissioned Officer in 1977. They made their home in Lawton.
As one career ended, another began for the couple. Elisabeth obtained her real estate associate license in 1976. In 1993, she obtained her real estate broker license and opened her own real estate company, Grand-VU Realty.
In 1978, John was employed as a section manager in the curing department at the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. plant. In 1981, he was employed as the assistant public director with the City of Lawton. In 1982, he became a civil servant in the tactics department of the Nuclear War Division, United States Field Artillery School. In 1998, he was employed as a Training Specialist for the United States Army Space and Missile Command at Crystal City, Virginia.
In 1999, the couple relocated to Colorado Springs after John received a promotion to Command Supervisory Training Specialist. In 2001, he became responsible for the setup of a Space Operations School to train FA 40 Space Operation Officers for the Army.
In 2002 the couple returned to Lawton and retired.
The couple has four grown children, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.