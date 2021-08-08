Chris and Glenda Martin celebrated their 50th wedding celebration on June 26 at Possum Kingdom Lake. The couple celebrated for a week alongside their children and grandchildren.
Chris and Glenda were married on June 25, 1971. The couple originally built a home near Walters in 1973 and later moved to Waurika Lake, where they still reside.
Glenda raised three children while working as an area manager for a large company. She taught school for three years but has worked side-by-side with her husband in their retail furniture and appliance business since 1989.
Chris started working for Cotton Electric as an HVAC specialist in the 1970s and then opened a retail furniture and appliance store. He has been active in that line of business for the last 42 years and is co-owner of Wichita Furniture with his wife. The couple have also been engaged in farming and ranching since they married and are owners of M/M Cattle Co.
The couple are the parents of Carisa (Martin) Schreiner and husband Kirk. Carisa and her husband farm and ranch in Frederick where she is choir director and Kirk is retired from the USDA. David and Jill Martin live in Comanche. David was a member of the 82nd Airborne and then worked in law enforcement. Jill is a Senior Appeals Auditor and Certified Coding Specialist. The couple’s youngest son, Eric, partners in M/M Cattle Company and wife Kim works for the Department of Human Services.
Chris and Glenda have five grandsons who helped with advertising at Wichita Furniture through the years, making their first commercial before they could walk. Grandsons are Jake Schreiner, Colton Martin, Calin Martin, Conner Martin and Ty Martin.