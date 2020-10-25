Bobby D. and Roberta Faries Burch celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Oct. 24 with a family celebration in Oklahoma City.
The couple were married on Oct. 20, 1950, at First Baptist Church in Lawton. They currently reside in Temple and are members of First Baptist Church of Walters.
They have three children: D. Susan Denard and her husband Robert, Kathy D. Black, and Penny Ritter and her husband Jerry.
Roberta worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. from 1949-1955; church secretary for Second Baptist Church from 1979-1999; Weight Watchers leader from 2000-2010; and a billing clerk and receptionist at Touchstone Counseling from 2011 to present.
Bobby served in the United States Marine Corps from 1944-1946 serving in World War II; he was the co-owner and operator of Burch Machine Shop in Lawton. He holds a doctorate in theology and served as pastor at Richard Spur Baptist Church from 1966-1968, pastor of Gatlin Baptist Church from 1968-1974, pastor of Second Baptist Church from 1974-1999, pastor of Grandfield First Baptist Church from 2000-2009 and retired from Corum Baptist Church in 2010.