To misquote the plucky little orphan at the heart of “Annie,” the sun has come up on the theatre once more.
The Lawton Community Theatre will premiere “Annie” on Thursday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium. The show was chosen by the theatre as it most accurately represented the theme of its 70th anniversary season.
“The sun will come out tomorrow. Cheesy, yes, but I think we all needed some joy back in our lives. ‘Annie’ is the perfect show for the entire family and a wonderful way to usher in the holiday season,” Chance Harmon, the show’s director and the executive director for the theater, said.
“Annie” tells the story of a spunky, red-headed orphan named Annie who lives in an orphanage run by the overbearing Ms. Hannigan. Annie longs to meet her parents, who she believes left her there by mistake. She is taken in by the eccentric Oliver Warbucks, who sets up a reward for finding Annie’s parents, leading to many frauds along the way — not to mention a host of musical numbers.
Cassie Magrath plays the title role of Annie. She possesses all the spunk and talent to bring the iconic character to life, her director said.
“She commands every scene that she’s in. It’s kind of incredible to watch. You will be blown away,” Harmon said.
In the role of Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks is theatre veteran Alberto Rivas.
“Alberto brings his own brand of amazing to the role of Daddy Warbucks,” Harmon said. “He’s tough in all the right places, but also brings a softer, touching side needed to complete the character.”
Magrath is just 10 years old but has already been acting for nearly half of her life. This isn’t her first time in the role of the red-haired orphan, either. Last summer she played the titular role in an Altus production of the show.
“I have always been a fan of musicals, and “Annie” is one of my very favorites,” Cassie said. “When I found out that Lawton Community Theatre would be doing “Annie,” I was so excited and knew immediately that I wanted to audition. I worked with my vocal coach to learn all the songs so I would be ready.”
Shawn and Laura Magrath, Cassie’s parents, aren’t sure where her talent comes from. From everything they can tell, she was born with it.
“We noticed her talent at a young age and got her into dance and singing lessons early on,” Laura said. “She also goes to the prestigious Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Academy in Oklahoma City, which keeps us very busy, but we wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Seeing their daughter perform on stage is one of the highlights of their lives, Cassie’s parents said. And one thing is certain, the McMahon Memorial Auditorium has plenty of stage for her to shine. It’s one of the main reasons the show was moved there from the theatre’s normal home at the John Denney Playhouse.
“The auditorium has been more than kind to us during the pandemic. Without them, the theatre would not have been able to bring our community the live performances they expect from us. It’s really a shining jewel that sometimes gets taken for granted,” Harmon said. “Our 70th anniversary season has brought even more challenges, and we can’t thank our sponsors and patrons enough for sticking with us through it all.”
For more information about “Annie,” the Lawton Community Theatre or for tickets, call the box office at 355-1600.