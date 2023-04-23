Lawton Super Mini Con
By Dee Ann Patterson deeann.patterson@swoknews.com

Voice actors from the popular TV series “DragonBall Z”, “One Piece” and “Attack on Titan” will be among the biggest draws of the upcoming Lawton Super Mini-Con.

Stephanie Nadolny, R. Bruce Elliott and Daniel Baugh will be featured guests over the weekend, participating in panels and signings.

Recommended for you