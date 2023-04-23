Voice actors from the popular TV series “DragonBall Z”, “One Piece” and “Attack on Titan” will be among the biggest draws of the upcoming Lawton Super Mini-Con.
Stephanie Nadolny, R. Bruce Elliott and Daniel Baugh will be featured guests over the weekend, participating in panels and signings.
“We have three great guests this show,” said Geoff Cupit, owner of Super Mini-Con. “Stephanie Nadolny is known for voicing Son Goku, who is the main character of DragonBall Z. We also have R. Bruce Elliott and Daniel Baugh, who are both known for their villainous roles in the hit anime “One Piece”, both of which recently had their very first Funko Pops produced, which has brought light back to their roles.”
Nadolny is best known as the voice of Goku in “DragonBall Z”, but has also voiced multiple characters in other entries and movies in the DragonBall franchise. Elliot also worked on DragonBall Z, as well as “One Piece” and “Attack on Titan”. Baugh voiced characters in “One Piece” and “Attack on Titan” as well. Together, they bring hundreds of voicing credits and decades of industry experience to the stage.
“This will be our second show in Lawton,” Cupit said. “After our first event my biggest takeaway was how excited the community of Lawton and Comanche County was for the event. Our turn out was greater than expected and (it was) a great weekend.”
Some of the other events at the Con will include a variety of artists and vendors and multiple cosplay contests.
“We will have over 20 vendors from Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas,” said Cupit. “We have a good mixture of artists, handmade items and other merchandise.”
According to Cupit, the adult cosplay contest will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, and the kids contest will be at 1 p.m. Sunday. Registration for both will be at the show.
“We will also have three panels over the weekend,” he said. “Cosplay for beginners at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Voices of DragonBall Z with Stephanie Nadolny and R. Bruce Elliott at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and Villains of One Piece with Daniel Baugh and R. Bruce Elliott at 2 p.m. on Sunday.”
Cupit explained how mini-con started.
“We have produced over 20 shows since starting in June 2020. We have held shows in OKC, Wichita Falls, Amarillo, Rogers, Ark., and of course Lawton. We brought our show to Lawton because Lawton truly deserves more events for families.”
And this won’t be the last convention in Lawton, either. In fact, Cupit is already planning the next one.
“As we continue to grow and build our show, we will be returning to Lawton Nov. 11-12 inside the Great Plains Coliseum,” he said. “We will be bringing more vendors and more activities.
“This is a family-affordable show that can really grow and build for the community.”