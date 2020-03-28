Animated 'Castlevania' a surprise hit on Netflix

As the Coronavirus continues its march across the country, movie theaters remain shutdown for the foreseeable future. That doesn’t mean we’re completely devoid of entertainment. Thankfully, streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu offer an abundance of options — new and old — for our viewing pleasure while we remain quarantined as good citizens. We’re going to shift gears ever so slightly, forsaking a movie this week to point out one of the best three seasons of entertainment available on Netflix at the moment — “Castlevania.”
There’s two things one needs to accept immediately to enjoy “Castlevania:” it’s animated and it’s a video game adaptation. Adult animated entertainment — in this case, a proper anime — has just as much potential to entertain as live action. Video game adaptations are often terrible and derive ironic joy from how bad they are, rather than on their own merits. “Castlevania” is different.
Set in medieval Eastern Europe, the series follows Trevor Belmont, the last surviving member of the Belmont clan, a long-dead family of monster hunters that once protected society from all manner of creatures. Now a roaming man-for-hire, Belmont moves from town to town, often drunk, until Vlad Dracula Tepes declares war on humanity. Belmont joins with Sypha Belnades, a powerful magic user, and Alucard, Dracula’s half-human son, in order to defeat him.
On the surface, the story sounds fairly simple — almost as if it was adapted from a long series of video games with regular entries dating back to the 1980s. But there’s so much more to it than that. Creator Warren Ellis has crafted surprisingly deep characters, giving real emotion to not just the heroes, but to the villains themselves. Dracula and his allies are given just as much screentime as the heroes — much of which is dedicated to justifying his actions and their allegiances. Rather than just serving as a blood-thirsty monster, Dracula declares war on humanity after his wife, a human, is burned at the stake for practicing witchcraft because she was a woman of science. It’s this action that turns Dracula against the world, even as many around him empathize, but try to talk him out of it.
The visuals and action of “Castlevania” are dazzling and amazing. The slower framerate takes a bit of time to adjust to, but you quickly look past it when the action begins. Everything on screen is well-choreographed and brilliant in its design and execution. The bright colors offer a visual spectacle and pivotal action scenes tell just as much of a story as the dialogue and character interactions on their own.
Currently, “Castlevania” is spread across three seasons. The first is only six episodes, and is admittedly slow and truncated. It serves more of an introduction to the world and its characters. Each episode is only about 30 minutes long, so it’s a quick binge. The second and third seasons are where the story truly begins to shine. Seeing the heroes come together and accept each other for who they are, contrast with Dracula and his allies working through their machinations before the final conflict, is very well done. The third season, which just released last month, goes in a different direction, but really dives deep into some of the main characters. The final two episodes of season three are truly gut-wrenching.
While the series is based on the “Castlevania” video game series, you don’t need to play any of them in order to follow along. Ellis does a very good job of pulling elements from across all of the games — which span hundreds of years — in order to craft a tight narrative that still has plenty of room to grow and expand. Certain characters introduced in season three might seem like they come out of left field, but will fit in soon enough.
“Castlevania” is a testament for how entertaining both adult animation and video game adaptations can be — if handled by the right people with the right amount of care. While many would start watching this series, expecting loads of action and eye-catching effects, it’s the character drama and the writing that shine the most. That doesn’t mean the action isn’t good, but it just shows how great Ellis’ writing is. Even at 24 episodes, the show is a quick binge that could be completed in a day or two, or longer, if you want to stretch it out. Give it a chance and you won’t be disappointed.