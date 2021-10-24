Angry 'Halloween' sequel doesn't live up to original

Michael Meyers is back in what could be the angriest movie in the “Halloween” franchise.
“Halloween Kills,” the follow up to 2018’s “Halloween” picks up where its predecessor left off on the same Halloween night. The structure takes a page from the original series sequel “Halloween II,” but it doesn’t work as well here because it strains credulity to see such a large body count and so much happen in a single night. Director David Gordon Green forsakes the use of restraint that made his previous effort so memorable for a sequel that drops so much of what made the first work so well in favor of shock kills and gore that — at times — seems out of place for the franchise.
After Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson “trapped” Myers in their home and burned him alive after shooting him in the neck, they think they’ve finally escaped the horror that’s haunted their family for 40 years. But in typical horror franchise fashion, Myers is not dead. Instead, he’s very, very angry.
On the same night that he escaped with the assistance of Dr. Sartain and killed 17 people, Myers escapes the burning house and starts off by brutally murdering 11 firefighters sent to stop the flames. He then proceeds to go on a massive rampage with a body count that ultimately tops out close to 50 — just in “Halloween Kills” — over the course of a couple of hours in one night. This is Myers unlike anyone has seen him before. He feels almost like Jason Vorhees of “Friday the 13th” than Michael Myers.
The numerous kills are all inventive and entertainingly gruesome — at least for the most part. “Halloween Kills” falls into the same pitfall as the classic 80s and 90s sequels did in that much of Myers’ mystique wanes when people just act as stupid as humanly possible to get themselves killed. The 2018 sequel avoided these issues by putting Myers and his victims in situations in which there was no escape. People acted fairly normally in that movie. So to see people turn so stupid including trained police officers somehow missing shots on Michael within steps of one another is frustrating.
Surprisingly, some of the best moments of “Halloween Kills” are not when Myers is on screen, but rather when everyone is discussing his mythos. Myers killed five people in one night during his initial attack. That attack traumatized the town of Haddonfield as much as it did Strode. The town just did a better job of hiding it and moving on. But when it’s revealed that Myers is alive and has returned to Haddonfield, the real trauma begins to reveal itself. The town has turned Myers into something more than what he is, and the movie plays on this to further drive that question as to whether Myers is supernatural, or just a man. But certain events here due lend credence to the theory that there is something more to Myers than flesh and blood.
Green does a truly amazing job in shining a spotlight on generational trauma and the mob mentality that it can create in a group of people.
“Halloween Kills” would be just as relevant in 2002 as it is in 2021. In one extremely striking and powerful sequence, the town begins to riot at the thought that Myers is at a local hospital, only to find out it’s simply another escaped patient from the same mental asylum. The people turn on each other and demand “evil dies tonight” in an ironic manner, seeing as they’re committing acts of evil in the name of “justice.”
While the movie was written in 2019, it certainly invokes troubling memories of how Asian Americans have been treated in a post-COVID reality, or how Muslims were treated following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. There’s a certain level of societal commentary not often seen in teen slasher films.
The Strodes take a backseat in this story, spending much of their time at the hospital following the events of the first film. It is somewhat refreshing to see a “Halloween” movie that isn’t obsessed with the legacy of the Strode family and turns its attention to how everyone around them reacts to Myers and his presence.
Few of the characters are given any sort of development, aside from a handful of characters returning from the original John Carpenter “Halloween” film, including Tommy Doyle, who was the boy being babysat by Strode during the initial attack. In fitting the movie’s mean spirit, they’re brought back to just be killed in brutal fashion. The decision to bring back survivors of previous attacks only to put them back in harm’s way and to kill them in horrifying manners is a little too far.
The movie tries to have its cake and eat it too with its commentary on trauma and moving past. It seems only the Strodes have the potential to move past their trauma — and even that is short lived.
“Halloween Kills” is certainly a thrilling time for anyone who loves pure slasher films. There hasn’t been a modern slasher film with these production values and skill — both on-screen and behind the camera — since Wes Craven’s “Scream” franchise in the late 90s. Ironically, it too is getting a delayed sequel next year. But from a script standpoint, there’s a lot to dislike here. Green tries to push the limit as much as he can at times, including with an ending that is sure to divide opinion, but then he backs off at strange times and doesn’t truly commit to what he sets up. It’s frustrating and disappointing because “Halloween” was such an amazing return to form for the franchise. It’s follow up just doesn’t quite live up to that potential — even if it’s better than any “Halloween” film not directed by Carpenter or Green.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review column.