AdyLynn Anderson wins Oklahoma Poetry Out Loud

Amber Sharples, left, executive director of the Oklahoma Arts Council, and Sandy Kent, right, executive director of Oklahoma A+ Schools Institute, congratulate AdyLynn Anderson, Lawton High School, for her win at the March 7 Oklahoma Poetry Out Loud.

 Photo courtesy of Oklahoma Poetry Out Loud

Lawton High School junior AdyLynn Anderson won the 2023 State of Oklahoma Poetry Out Loud competition.

The state finals were hosted by the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond on March 7. The poetry recital contest for high school students is designed to help students master public speaking, build confidence and learn about literary history and contemporary life.

