Amber Sharples, left, executive director of the Oklahoma Arts Council, and Sandy Kent, right, executive director of Oklahoma A+ Schools Institute, congratulate AdyLynn Anderson, Lawton High School, for her win at the March 7 Oklahoma Poetry Out Loud.
Lawton High School junior AdyLynn Anderson won the 2023 State of Oklahoma Poetry Out Loud competition.
The state finals were hosted by the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond on March 7. The poetry recital contest for high school students is designed to help students master public speaking, build confidence and learn about literary history and contemporary life.
Anderson performed three poems: “Edgar Allan Poe Is Reached at the Baltimore Harbor by the Shadows That Pursue Him” by Fernando Valverde; “I Once Was a Child” by Victoria Chang; and “I Remember, I Remember” by Thomas Hood.
She is the seventh state champion from Lawton High in the last 14 years, LPS officials said. Others include Catherine Horton, 2010; Denise Burns, 2012 and 2013 (3rd in the nation); Kristine Guerrero, 2017 and 2018;, and Keayla Anderson, 2019. As a freshman, Anderson finished second in the 2021 competition.
Anderson now will advance to the national Poetry Out Loud contest, set May 8-10 at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Anderson is in Semifinal 2, which may be live-streamed from 1 to 4 p.m. Eastern Time.