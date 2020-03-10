Thursday afternoon, the Lawton Book and Play Review Club will welcome back Rebecca Blackwood for a presentation on the book “American Princess” written by Stephanie Marie Thornton. This is Blackwood’s fifth time to present to the club in what has become an annual tradition for the former English teacher.
After she retired from a career as a high school teacher, Blackwood was pondering her next moves when a friend mentioned that she should join the lecture circuit.
“My friend told me, ‘if you can entertain 17-year-olds you can do this.’ And it’s been a lot of fun,” Blackwood said.
One thing that her newfound passion has done is keep her busy.
“I do still substitute at the local high school when they really need me though,” Blackwood said.
This year, Blackwood will be presenting a lecture on the historical fiction novel “American Princess.” Published in 2019, the book weaves a tale of political intrigue and first-wave feminism in its depictions of President Theodore Roosevelt’s eldest daughter Alice Roosevelt.
Blackwood picks her lecture topics carefully, making sure that the books she chooses for her presentations are interesting enough to hold an audience’s attention and that they have some relevance to the crowd she is speaking to. She often will read dozens of books to find the right one.
“I’m a voracious reader and I’m always looking for something that you can squeeze down into a 45- or 50-minute lecture,” Blackwood said. “Not all books can do that of course.”
When she stumbled across a review for “American Princess” on the website Goodreads Blackwood was instantly intrigued.
“I saw the title and thought, ‘American Princess,’ who could that be.”
Though the novel itself is a work of historical fiction, Alice Roosevelt was a real person who lived a life that could be compared to modern day celebrities according to Blackwood.
“She made the newspapers a lot,” Blackwood said. “Sometimes for good things sometimes for bad. It was actually the press that gave her the nickname ‘American Princess’ while her father was president.”
Blackwood stopped short of calling the novel’s heroine a “wild child” but said that she often “spoke her mind” during an era when doing so for women was looked down on.
“She was not good at sitting down at tea parties with her hands in her lap,” Blackwood said.
“She was a smart girl. She broke a lot of rules but also opened a lot of doors.”
Blackwood is looking forward to her return to Lawton, in particular she is excited to return to the McMahan Foundation building downtown where the Book and Play Review Club meets.
“That building is just so gorgeous,” Blackwood said. “And of course, the group is amazing.”
The Lawton Book and Play Review Club holds six presentations a year. One can attend all six presentations for a membership fee of $25 a year. Additionally, non-members may attend an individual presentation for $5 a piece. For more information about the club, Blackwood or the upcoming presentation contact club secretary, Wydon Warren, at 704-1934.