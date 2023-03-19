American Idol

Lawton native PJAE will be featured on “American Idol” at 7 p.m. CDT today.

 ABC/Eric McCandless

According to PJAE’s Spotify biography, his debut single, “Be That Someone”, was written in partnership with Song House and produced by Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Femke.

“The song is about being present and showing your vulnerability to someone that will protect it,” PJAE said, about “Be That Someone”.

