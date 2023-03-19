According to PJAE’s Spotify biography, his debut single, “Be That Someone”, was written in partnership with Song House and produced by Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Femke.
“The song is about being present and showing your vulnerability to someone that will protect it,” PJAE said, about “Be That Someone”.
“In the second verse the line, “you got used to hiding all your scars, but I trace them just like stars” is especially important in this way,” he said. “People are so used to hiding their imperfections and sometimes all it takes is someone willing to accept you where you’re at to finally see your true beauty.
“I picked it as my first release because it’s so applicable to me now in my present moment. The song is a reminder to love love, and not run away from it.”
As of Friday, the song has over 13,000 plays on Spotify. For context, less than a week ago, it had under 6,000. The number of his Spotify monthly listeners also has grown significantly in that short amount of time, jumping from 1,900 to more than 6,000.
Aside from “Be That Someone”, his YouTube channel also features full-length versions of two original songs, called “Leave the Light On” and “Keep Me Close”.
PJAE is a 2022 graduate of the Academy of Contemporary Music at the University of Central Oklahoma and describes himself as a soul, jazz and pop artist.
“At home, there was always music being played,” PJAE said. “Artists like New Edition, Sade, Luther, Lionel, Michael Jackson, Aaliyah, Shai, SWV, and Xcape — just to name a few. And I think all of that now influences my musical choices. I’m still finding my sound but with a lot of talented artists out there I have endless inspiration.”