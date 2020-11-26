Just in case you haven’t heard, we are in the midst of a pandemic, defined by Webster as “a disease prevalent throughout an entire country, continent or the whole world.” And that is certainly true. But it isn’t the first one the strike this country, nor will it likely be the last.
1918 Spanish Flu
When talking about today’s pandemic, people often refer to the Spanish flu that occurred a century ago. I have heard about that one all my life as my grandmother, who lived here in Lawton, was pregnant with my mother at the time. She was told to stay home – and she did and, obviously, safely delivered a girl.
Health historians have a good idea of how the Spanish flu arrived in the United States. It is believed to have first appeared in Haskell County, Kansas, in February 1918, where newly mustered solders spread it to Camp Funston, Kansas. There men from across the country were living in close quarters and as they moved to other army bases, including those adjoining large cities, they carried the flu with them.
At first, nobody gave it much thought until September 1918 when it returned, striking Philadelphia and overwhelming the city’s ability to deal with the sick and dead. Mass graves had to be dug. Some cities became ghost towns; people wore masks; many gathering places (from schools to bars) were closed and public meetings were banned. Sound familiar?
More than 675,000 Americans died in a period of 16 weeks. Worldwide estimated deaths ranged from 21 million to 100 million (a wide range as counting such was almost impossible in many parts of the world).
The infection cycle usually ran from six to eight weeks. Survivors became immune, the virus mutated and the pandemic all but vanished by mid-November 1918.
If you have an ancestor who died in the fall of 1918 and was between the ages of 16 and 40, check his/her death certificate. It may describe the cause as pneumonia, or perhaps influenza.
Epidemics
Epidemics are nothing new to the United States. While an infectious disease outbreak might be confined to a city or two, port cities were especially prone to them because of the large number of passengers arriving from all over the world.
And as Americans moved westward, they carried the disease with them. The Indian tribes did not have the immunity that some Caucasians had and died in large numbers.
Cholera first appeared in some major US cities in 1832 as human, animal and industrial waste was dumped in waterways. Other outbreaks appeared in New York City and New Orleans (both in 1832, 1849), St. Louis (1849) and the Great Plains (1851).
Smallpox entered the British Colonies with the earliest settlers and devastated Indian populations, including those associated with English visitors who had arrived before the Mayflower Pilgrims. An English physician discovered that immunity to smallpox could result from exposure to cowpox (a milder variety of smallpox affecting cattle) and began experimenting with vaccinations. Dr. Waterhouse became the first in the Colonies to administer that vaccine in 1800. Even Abigail Adams and her children were vaccinated. Smallpox epidemics occurred in the United States in 1721, the 1770s and in 1837 and 1862, even after the availability of a vaccine,. In 1979, the World Health Organization certified that smallpox had been eradicated.
Typhoid fever contaminated food and water and outbreaks were common in the 19th century. It was transmitted from person to person through food handling. Remember hearing about “Typhoid Mary”? She was an Irish immigrant cook certified in 1907 as a carrier but refused to quit working. She died in quarantine in 1938. Epidemics occurred in 1865-73. Today typhoid fever is rare in developed countries.
Yellow fever is spread by mosquitoes and is not contagious between humans. There have been serious outbreaks in Philadelphia (1793 through 1798), southern states (1841), nationwide (1852, 1853, 1855), New Orleans (1867) and the lower Mississippi River area (1878). This disease causes about 30,000 deaths per year in unvaccinated populations.
Other epidemics have occurred in the United States over the years: measles (1772), influenza (1850), scarlet fever (1865-73) and polio (1916, 1949, 1952).
Phyllis Young lives in Lawton.