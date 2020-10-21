If it weren’t based on a true story, I probably wouldn’t believe it. And to be honest, I’m still not 100 percent convinced that Louise Seger’s story about befriending Patsy Cline over a night of drinking and storytelling is completely on the level. But real or imagined, “Always…Patsy Cline,” is a lovely musical escape from reality and a welcome return to the theater.
I was hesitant to attend the production given the current pandemic. Other than the occasional trip to the supermarket, or an outing for work, I’ve avoided large crowds for nearly 7 months now. The thought of sitting in a confined space having to rely on the responsibility of strangers was intimidating, to say the least.
My COVID concerns were relieved almost immediately when I arrived at the McMahon Auditorium on Saturday night. Every other row of seats was taped off, and free rows were limited to four seats on either end. Additionally, there wasn’t a soul in sight without a mask on. None of this would have been possible without the partnership between LCT and the McMahon Auditorium, which allowed for the social distancing.
“Always…Patsy Cline,” is the first show in an unorthodox season for the Lawton Community Theatre. Rather than announce a full slate of shows ahead of time, Chance Harmon, the theatre’s executive director, has chosen to “play it by ear.”
With a two woman cast supported by a live band the musical makes for a near perfect pandemic performance choice. No massive ensembles or collection of chorus singers here, just two women sharing a large stage.
Much like the bond that forms between singer and fan on stage, Mandee Thomas, who plays Patsy, and Allison Offield, in the role of Louise, share a real-life friendship. And that friendship informs their performances at every turn.
Thomas’ Cline truly shines. Her seamless embodiment of the famous singer combined with ‘bring the house down’ vocal performances are reason enough to see the show. Offield’s Seger is also a delight, serving as the manic yin to Thomas’ calm yang.
Going into this show I thought that I wasn’t familiar with Patsy Cline’s music. But, as it turns out, I was, even if I wasn’t aware of it. Many of the songs in the show are classic, and, Cline fan or not, you will recognize them when you hear them.
From “Walkin After Midnight,” to “I Fall to Pieces,” the music proved a familiar comfort. There were, admittedly, many songs I didn’t know, but Thomas delivers these with such natural charisma that they still feel familiar.
Holli J. Scholz, Bill Price, Curtis Suits, Blake Thomas and Malcom Womack formed the “Bodacious Bobcats,” Thomas’ backing band throughout the show. I can’t say enough about the live band. While I’m sure this would have been a fine production with prerecorded music, the “Bobcats” elevated it to excellent territory.
I also want to take a moment to praise Barbara Hunter, the theater’s long-serving costume designer, for managing to bring Patsy’s diverse ensemble to life. There were moments throughout the show where it seemed like Thomas changed outfits as if by magic, and it might as well have been magic given how often she changed outfits.
There were times when the musical seemed like the fever dream of a deranged Patsy Cline fan. Like I said, I’m still not sure if I really believe all of Seger’s story. But in the end, it doesn’t matter. Because real or not, the story resonates. This is a show about two fiercely independent women who find an improbable friendship. And in the Lawton Community Theatre production, the real friendship of its two stars makes it believable. And that’s enough.