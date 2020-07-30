ALTUS — Altus Businesswoman Krystal Martin has joined the American Red Cross Central and Southwest Oklahoma chapter board of directors.
“It’s an exciting time to join the Red Cross family, and I am honored to get the opportunity to serve the citizens of Southwestern Oklahoma in this capacity,” Martin said.
“The time honored tradition of service to America’s Armed Forces is near and dear to my heart; having both a husband and a son who have so bravely agreed to serve. I am also excited about helping my friends and neighbors here in Oklahoma and others across the nation and the world by being a part of Red Cross’ disaster relief efforts.”
Martin was born in Hobart and raised in Altus. She graduated from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in 1988 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She has been the owner and operator of two retail stores in Altus for the past 21 years. She is owner/operator of The Booterie, a family run men’s and women’s shoe store located on the historic downtown square in Altus.
Martin has been married for the past 32 years to Dwayne Martin. Together they have raised two grown sons, Clayton and Reid and are the proud grandparents of 2-year-old Claire Riley Martin.
Martin has been on multiple boards and committees in the past 13 years.