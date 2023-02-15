All time classic 'Metroid Prime' remaster returns to Switch
Courtesy photo

Nintendo shadow dropped a new release of one of the best games of all time this past week and it’s never looked better.

“Metroid Prime Remastered” launched on the Nintendo Switch after a surprise reveal during the company’s Nintendo Direct nearly two weeks ago. It’s been rumored for so long and was expected to appear in so many Directs over the last two years that any rumor surfacing of a new appearance always felt more like a “Boy who cried wolf” situation. Imagine the surprise when the trailer began playing and was footnoted with a “available now on the eShop” message. I immediately had to rush out to spend the $40 to purchase — again — what has become one of my top five highest regarded games of all time.