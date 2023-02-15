All time classic 'Metroid Prime' remaster returns to Switch

Nintendo shadow dropped a new release of one of the best games of all time this past week and it’s never looked better.
“Metroid Prime Remastered” launched on the Nintendo Switch after a surprise reveal during the company’s Nintendo Direct nearly two weeks ago. It’s been rumored for so long and was expected to appear in so many Directs over the last two years that any rumor surfacing of a new appearance always felt more like a “Boy who cried wolf” situation. Imagine the surprise when the trailer began playing and was footnoted with a “available now on the eShop” message. I immediately had to rush out to spend the $40 to purchase — again — what has become one of my top five highest regarded games of all time.
“Metroid Prime” first released on the Nintendo Gamecube and was lauded with numerous game of the year awards. But it’s a 20 year-old game, so the question remains, just how well will this hold up? Very, very well. “Metroid Prime Remastered” is more like a “Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary” style remake. The gameplay, engine and design are all completely the same. But the graphics have received such a major overhaul that this looks like a brand new AAA Switch title. This release goes beyond a simple increase in resolution and some new textures. All textures, models and environments have been completely remade. Paired with the timeless gameplay that still feels as fresh and engaging today as it did 20 years ago — if not improved, thanks to the implementation of new standard dual analog controls with optional gyro features — there’s never been a better time to jump into “Metroid Prime.”
Story continuity doesn’t mean much in the “Metroid” games, but the “Prime” series takes place after “Super Metroid,” but before any of the remaining titles in the series. It doesn’t require any previous knowledge of the series and can be a new entry point for first time fans. In fact, the game goes out of its way to establish a completely new storyline and pocket storytelling universe in which everything is self contained and explained within the game.
Unlike other “Metroid” titles, “Metroid Prime” is entirely in first-person. The new dual analogue control scheme makes the game feel even more like a first-person shooter than its original iteration on the Gamecube. The shooting elements take a backseat to the overall exploration, which is the heart of “Metroid Prime” and the overall “Metroid” series.
Bounty hunter Samus Aran arrives on Talon IV, a mysterious planet plagued by an infection borne from a meteor strike ages ago. The radiation has poisoned and corrupted the planet. Space pirates, Samus’s longtime enemies, have set up operations on the planet, prompting Samus to take action. But instead of fighting them directly, like a “Halo” title, “Metroid Prime” is much more focused on exploring the world of Talon IV and solving environmental puzzles. There’s actually minimal combat throughout the game and weapons are mostly used against wildlife and for puzzles.
“Metroid Prime” manages to translate the “Metroid” sensibilities to first person with relative ease. The movement and exploration are matched by the haunting environments and well-designed puzzles that blend in with the environment. The interconnected world of Talon IV and its various levels feel more interactive and open than many modern open world titles. Loading times in between environments were disguised by long elevator rides, but those are quick and efficient, making it even faster to get back into the exploration.
Those very environments still remain some of the best in the business. Walking into Phendrana Drifts for the first time and hearing that amazing music kick in for the first time brings back so many warm memories. It’s so easy to just want to wander around the environments and take in the ambiance and atmosphere. So many developers could take notes from this game.
“Metroid Prime” was a work of art when it was released 20 years ago. The fact that a remaster with only the most minimal gameplay changes stands alongside recently released titles and shames them in many ways just makes the original even more impressive. It’s great to see Nintendo finally released such a great title back to the masses and give it new life ahead of a hopeful reveal of “Metroid Prime 4” soon. In the meantime, enjoy one of the greatest games of all time now on the Switch.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.