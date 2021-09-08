'Alan Wake' remastered set for October release

Eleven years ago, players learned Bright Falls isn’t a lake, it’s an ocean.
“Alan Wake” was criminally underrated when it first launched in 2010. From the studio that brought us “Max Payne” and its brilliant sequel, “Alan Wake” was a game that had everything going for it — except a safe release window. The “Twin Peaks” inspired game was positioned as a major Xbox 360 exclusive that was highly anticipated after several years of announcements. But it released alongside Rockstar Games’ “Red Dead Redemption,” and that was that.
More than a decade later, developer Remedy announced this week a long-awaited remaster will release next month on the Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.
“‘Alan Wake’ came out over 11 years ago, and through that time, you have told us again and again how much you love the game, the story, the characters, and the lore,” wrote Sam Lake, creative director at Remedy. “We love this game as well. I love this game. The remaster is coming because of your support for ‘Alan Wake’ through the years.”
“Alan Wake” underwent many changes from its announcement to its final release product. The original vision for “Alan Wake” was a massive open world that players could explore with a day and night cycle that would influence the enemies the titular Alan would come across. Ultimately, the game had to be scaled down to a more linear adventure that saw Alan, a fiction author, trapped in a strange Pacific Northwest town of Bright Walls, which looked eerily reminiscent of Twin Peaks from the early 90s show of the same name.
After Alan’s wife goes missing, he most seek her out by also fighting a primordial entity of darkness. Much of the story’s major questions — such as the nature of the enemy — go unexplained, as the story focuses entirely on Alan and his trials. The character-focused action was thrilling and unique for its time. The story was equally entertaining and engaging. There was and still is nothing like “Alan Wake” on the market today.
After releasing alongside “Red Dead Redemption,” “Alan Wake’s” sales never recovered. It would release on the PC a few years later and developed a cult following of devoted fans. But that critical and fan-directed success never materialized in massive sales. Despite very clear intentions for a sequel, “Alan Wake” would remain a standalone game for a long time. Only “Alan Wake’s American Nightmare” — a small spinoff title — would continue the franchise any further.
It’s good to see the “Alan Wake” franchise getting some love from Remedy. It was referenced multiple times in “Control,” bringing it into the wider Remedy video game universe, but there’s been nothing directly connected to the franchise for some time. Rumors have surfaced over the last year that Remedy was working on an “Alan Wake” game of some sort alongside a “Control” sequel and other projects. More than likely, that rumored title was the aforementioned remaster.
But as is always the case with these types of releases, there’s a chance that if enough people make the remaster a success, a new “Alan Wake” title could be commissioned. There is plenty of interest in the franchise at this point. It’s sold relatively cheap on the Xbox marketplace and Steam. Hopefully enough people have bought in when both titles were less than $5 a piece that a new remaster could really spark the franchise’s potential.
For series fans, this remaster will have a number of graphical and performance improvements, though Lake didn’t go too deep into them. He promised improvements to character models and cinematics with some “choice next-gen upgrades.” One would have to wonder if Remedy fixed the absolutely horrible lip synch issues from the original game. At least “Alan Wake” will no longer be relegated to sub-720p resolutions on console hardware.
It’s hard to say what a next-gen “Alan Wake” sequel could look like, though “Control” probably offers a good idea. It would be nice to see a potential sequel embrace the original open world design of the first game before it was reworked. Until then, let’s show Remedy how much we love “Alan Wake” and ensure that sequel is greenlight from strong remaster sales.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column.