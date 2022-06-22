Activision cancels 'Tony Hawk' remake for more 'Diablo'

Even when the path of least resistance offers the greatest reward, Activision-Blizzard still wakes up each morning and chooses violence.
Skating legend Tony Hawk took a break from sharing on Twitter anecdotal stories about how he’s constantly unrecognized in public to offer a rare glimpse into the backroom dealings of the video game industry — more specifically, Activision, which was coming off the breakout success of “Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2.” The $40 remake of the first two “Tony Hawk Pro Skater” games from the 90s sold 2 million copies in its first two weeks, and has gone on to sell millions more since its September 2020 launch. So one would think green lighting a followup to remake “Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 and 4” would be no-brainer decisions, right? Well, not according to Hawk.
The professional skater dropped the news that Activision canceled a “Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4” release during a Twitch stream Monday. He pointed to the disaster that was Blizzard Entertainment over the last two years as the reason for Activision’s decision. As we have all come to understand over the past 18 months, Blizzard had become an unproductive cesspool of harassment and abuse — primarily of women. Before this year’s disastrous launch of “Diablo Immortal,” the last full retail title Blizzard Entertainment released was “Overwatch” in 2016 — itself, the cobbled together remains of a canceled MMO follow up to “World of Warcraft.”
The studio hadn’t released anything of note in more than four years when Activision made the call to move Vicarious Visions, the developer behind “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy” and “Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2,” to Blizzard as a new team. At the time, Vicarious Visions was working on “Diablo II Resurrected,” which was shaping up as a great release, so Activision saw it prudent to simply fold Vicarious Visions into Blizzard as its new lead team. The move would add some legitimacy and consistency to a storied development studio that had fallen on hard times, and helped streamline a development pathway that would help secure the releases of “Overwatch 2” and “Diablo IV,” both of which would, admittedly, be more successful titles than a remade pair of skate games from 20 years ago.
But that’s the problem with Activision-Blizzard in its current form. Ask any professional investor, they’ll tell you one of the most important aspects of saving and financial planning is diversification. You simply don’t throw all of your eggs into one basket, lest you want to drop it and see your future soaking into the ground in the form of yellow yolk. For the past 15 years, Activision-Blizzard has been dumping more and more eggs into a basket that has not grown fast enough to hold everything before it all comes spilling out onto the ground. We’ve seen that happen this past year.
“Call of Duty” after “Call of Duty” title was shipped in ever more compromised states until the weight of the stress and expectations caused “Call of Duty Vanguard” to ultimately collapse upon itself. The game reviewed poorly, sold horribly (for a “Call of Duty” title) and severely damaged the brand. If it wasn’t for “Modern Warfare 2” being prepared for release this year, Activision would be in bigger trouble than it already has.
Beyond “Call of Duty,” Activision-Blizzard has worked to shrink its release calendar. No longer were games like “Tony Hawk Pro Skater” or “Crash Bandicoot” or “Spyro” important enough to justify development resources. Developers like Toys for Bob, which developed “Crash Bandicoot 4” and “Spyro Reignited Trilogy” and “Beenox,” which developed “Crash Team Racing,” were put on “Call of Duty” titles. Vicarious Visions was folded into Blizzard. At this point, every non-Blizzard developer is currently working on “Call of Duty.” Activision has no other games in development.
“Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4” would never have sold 10-20 million copies like something like “Call of Duty” or “Overwatch” or “Diablo IV” would sell, but that’s not the point. “Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4” wouldn’t cost near the budget to develop, nor would it require the number of sales to recoup a nice profit. But Activision doesn’t want modest sales and successes with solid profits. The company wants blockbuster franchise sales each title, or those titles are of no use to it. This wouldn’t be a problem for fans who can simply ignore “Call of Duty” or Blizzard’s output if they’re uninterested, but Activision is setting on a treasure trove of IPs and franchises that could really see success in a modern industry driven by subscriptions and mid-budgeted titles. Hopefully, Microsoft sees this potential and helps Activision-Blizzard diversify, as well as clean up to the abusers and enablers. We might have to wait a few years before we see a “Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4” debut on Gamepass.
