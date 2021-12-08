A simple guide to tech gifts this holiday

I still remember the first game console I ever got for Christmas. It was back in the mid-90’s and the Sony PlayStation was the “must have” piece of technology that year. As a Nintendo kid who grew up on Super Mario and Donkey Kong I was enthralled by the graphical capabilities of the PlayStation, it blew the Nintendo 64 out of the water.
I had told my parents many times how much I wanted a PlayStation for Christmas, but I truthfully never expected to actually get one. So, when Christmas morning came and I was gleefully unwrapping presents I wasn’t even thinking about a shiny new game console, that is right up until I got to my last gift. It was about the right size and shape for a PlayStation. But surely it couldn’t be. Right? I felt like Ralphie about to unwrap his BB gun. And when I finally got the paper off I was amazed to see…a Sega Saturn.
That’s right, my parents, who knew almost nothing about video games, thought they’d got me the thing I had been wanting all year when what they really got me was a game console that I had never heard of. I ended up loving the Sega Saturn, a system that still holds a warm, nostalgia shaped place in my heart. To this day I wonder if my parents ever realized they bought the wrong console. Mom, if you’re reading this, don’t worry – it was the thought that counted.
If you want to avoid a similar holiday mix-up, check out my quick and easy tech gift guide below. Or just go with your gut, who knows, maybe your kid will have a similar memory when they’re grown.
Game Consoles
Much like my beloved Sega Saturn, video game consoles are still the rage this holiday season. But unfortunately, the latest and greatest console versions of the PlayStation and Xbox remain incredibly hard to get a hold of, even a year after their respective releases. The PlayStation 5 is the most recent iteration of Sony system, while the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S are the latest versions of Microsoft’s system. If your kid happens to be a Nintendo fan, then the Nintendo Switch might be easier to come by. The Switch also has a new system out this year – the Nintendo Switch OLED.
Smart Phones
Yes, a new iPhone comes out every year. Theses days you also have to contend with the newest versions of each new model as well. If your kid is an Apple fan they will want the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the absolute latest and greatest Apple has to offer. But, if they’d rather turn the group chat green with an Android, then the Samsung Galaxy Z is the place to be.
Televisions
Buying televisions these days is tricky, what with so many different options available, but I’m going to spare you some trouble right now and let you know that there is still absolutely no viable reason to buy a TV that is more powerful than 4k. Yes, 6k and 8k TVs exist, no, nobody needs one.
Virtual Reality
With the coming onslaught that is the metaverse, virtual and augmented reality are going to be all the rage for the foreseeable future. The PlayStation has its own peripheral VR system called PlayStation VR. But for non-PlayStation users the Oculus Quest or Oculus Quest 2 are worth the money.
Smart Watches
Another piece of tech that will come down to brand preference as most of them are very similar. The Apple Smartwatch is still the go-to preference if you are an Apple fan. There is also the Samsung option, or for the more athletically minded the Fitbit Versa, which functions as an activity tracker and a smartwatch.
Shopping for tech for the holidays is hard (and expensive) so my best advice to you is to ask your loved one to send you a link directly to the item they are asking for so that you can get all of the information firsthand. This can help you avoid a Sega Saturn scenario.
Gary Reddin lives in Duncan and writes a weekly technology column for The Lawton Constitution.