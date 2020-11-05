DUNCAN — Tuesday night I dreamt of a serpent named Chaos, a coral snake that I was tasked with wrangling from one cage to another. Every attempt to capture it would end with barred fangs and me narrowly dodging being bitten. This went on for some time until finally, when all hope seemed lost, I grasped the serpent around the throat and tossed it into a new cage.
I hold no faith in dream divination, but it didn’t take a mystic to understand that this dream was my mind’s way of unpacking the events of my time as an election night poll worker during the most unprecedented election in modern American history.
I registered to vote on Dec. 12, 2005, the day I turned 18. Like many people my age, my political ideology was shaped by two defining moments: 9/11 and the invasion of Iraq. I had to wait nearly a full year before I could vote in my first election, the Oklahoma Gubernatorial Election of 2006. Since then, I have voted in every election that I have been eligible for.
Until this year, I had never stopped to consider the people behind the scenes, the election officials and volunteer poll workers who keep the gears of democracy turning. But the global pandemic brought a lot of things into perspective for all of us.
There was always hope that the pandemic would subside by November, but the closer we crept toward fall the more diminished this hope became. With the plurality of poll workers in the United States over the age of 65, this situation posed a difficult challenge. When it came time for the general election, thousands of workers would be putting themselves at risk of infection — or sitting out the year altogether.
So I made a decision — one of the easier ones I’ve made in my life — and I volunteered.
Becoming an election official
The process was simple. On Oct. 20, I sent the following email to the Stephens County Election Board:
“Hello,
I am aware that there is a chance for poll workers to be in short supply this year given the current pandemic. I’d like to volunteer as a poll worker, but I can’t seem to find much information on the state’s website about the process. I know that the majority of poll workers in Stephens County are older and at risk for COVID-19. I understand that this is short notice, given the election is just a few weeks away, but would it be possible to sign up as a volunteer poll worker?“
—email from Gary Reddin to Angela Dunagan
Within 15 minutes I received the following response:
“Thank you for your interest in becoming a poll worker! Yes, you can still sign up.
You would need to complete training as soon as possible. We can provide online training if you are able to watch some videos from home. Is that something that you can do?”
—email from Angela Dunagan to Gary Reddin
The election board emailed me a link that night to a series of unlisted YouTube videos. Normally, this training is done in person, but the pandemic has forced the state to offer it remotely. Which was fine with me because I got to watch them from the comfort of my living room.
Some of the videos were common knowledge explainers about how the voting process works in Oklahoma. Others were in-depth instructions on things like how to assist voters with visual impairments and what to do in case of technical issues with the E-scan voting machine. Together, the videos totaled nearly 2 hours.
I had two big takeaways from these videos. No. 1, there are a lot of things that can potentially go wrong during an election and poll workers are trained to be the first responders. No. 2, the Oklahoma State Election Board is not going to be winning awards for filmmaking anytime soon.
I filled out the questionnaire, signed the oath and by the next day I had been officially certified as an election official, a certification that is valid for two years in Oklahoma. That was it. I was ready. I had my assignment come election day. And it was going to be a long one. Fourteen hours long, to be exact.
Early birds
I was standing alone in the predawn cold, my only company the songs of some nearby birds telling me, politely, that the sun would be coming up soon. It was 6 a.m. and I was outside of the All Saints Episcopal Church in Stephens County’s Precinct No. 4 on election morning. I had just met Tim Stroud, the precinct inspector. Tim is a soft-spoken man who, alongside his mother, Lois Stroud, has been working the polls for years.
There are three major roles assigned to election officials in Oklahoma: inspector, clerk and judge. Tim was our Inspector and thus something of a de-facto leader. I was serving as an auxiliary worker, which meant I did whatever needed to be done — and the first thing on that list was hanging up signs.
The songbirds kept me company in the cold while I hung “Vote Here” signs on the outside of the church. By 6:30 a.m. the sun was bruising the sky with deep purple hues and I was still hanging signs. Sample ballots had to go up alongside a list of the electors for president and vice president. Warnings about bringing campaign material into the polling place were taped to the walls alongside reminders to stay socially distant.
Eventually I was joined by a crowd of voters lining up outside the precinct doors, their early morning chatter drowning out the birds as they waited patiently for the polls to open.
After all of the signs were hung, I went back to the other three election officials for one last pep talk from Tim.
“You’re not going to do anything that’s really wrong,” he said, as the clock on the E-scan struck 7 a.m. With that, I unlocked the doors and let the line inside. After the first ballot was cast, the counter on the E-scan rolled over to 000001, and we were off and running.
Wrangling the serpent
The line did not stop. From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. the four of us worked without any significant breaks as voter, after voter, after voter came through the precinct.
The process worked like this: the voter at the front of the line was called forward by the judge who checked their identification against the precinct rolls. Upon a proper confirmation the voter signed the roll next to their name and received a ballot from the clerk. After finishing the ballot, they placed it in the E-scan where, if any problems arose, the inspector would assist.
As the auxiliary official, it was my job to fill in where any gaps occurred, but I also made sure pens and tables were sanitized, kept the “I Voted” stickers stocked and assisted voters anytime they had questions about their ballots.
The first hiccup occurred early into the process when a ballot that was torn at an odd angle gummed up the E-scan and presented our intrepid little band with an error message no one had seen before. It wouldn’t be the last time something unusual occurred during the day. Speaking with Lois, who has worked the polls for nearly as long as I’ve been alive, she told me that this election was the largest, and busiest, she has ever worked.
“You’ll learn more today than you would working three years’ worth of elections,” Tim told me.
Thankfully, the Stephen’s County Election Board was on speed dial and Tim gave them a call. The line came to a halt momentarily while we worked out the problem. The final solution, as with all things tech, was to try turning it off and on again. And wouldn’t you know it, that fixed our error.
The bottleneck was resolved, and the line began moving smoothly once more. Crisis averted.
As the morning pressed on, I found myself marveling at not just the efficiency of my peers, but the gusto with which I began to do my duties. I quickly learned how to settle “spoiled ballots,” those that are overcast and need to be redone. I started to feel a sense of pride in my work. For the first time in over 15 years as a voter, I truly felt like a part of the process.
That’s when I began to notice how many voters thanked us for our service. I felt a surge of guilt after the first one. I have never thanked a poll worker in all my years of voting, and yet here I was on the receiving end. I resolved then and there to never let a poll worker go un-thanked. These people step into the snake pit every year and keep the thing from biting us. Without poll workers, our democracy could not function. Period.
But the biggest takeaway of the night, for me, was how passionate these people are about making sure that every single vote gets counted. The election officials at Stephens County’s Precinct No. 4 went above and beyond to help lost voters, confused voters and even belligerent voters. Each of us in our personal lives held political beliefs, but behind those tables the only ideology that mattered was democracy.
But it wasn’t just us. Teams of election officials across the country were handling their own serpents that evening. Some of them were thanked, some of them weren’t. But regardless, they carried on, their tireless effort keeping this nation from succumbing to the deadly venom of chaos.