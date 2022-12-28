A look at good, bad, ugly of 2022 gaming

Looking back, the year of 2022 had a little bit of good, a little bit of bad and quite a bit of ugly.
A lot of interesting things happened in the video game industry over the last 12 months. One of the greatest games ever made, “Elden Ring,” released to the masses in February — outshining Sony’s first major release of the year, “Horizon: The Forbidden Wests,” which was not a bad game in its own right. Other quality titles, such as a surprisingly resilient “Call of Duty Modern Warfare II” and “Splatoon 3,” showed traditional non-battle royale multiplayer is still popular.
But things weren’t all sunshine and roses. Sony’s emphasis on its narrative-driven third-person single player adventure titles —and I say this as someone who will die on the hill of supporting single player games until the heat death of the universe — started to wear thin with both “The Forbidden Wests” and “God of War Ragnarok ” perhaps showing the limits of that particular type of game. Microsoft and Xbox cannot get out of their own way, failing to release a single first-party title until Obsidian Entertainment’s surprise release of “Penitent,” a small scale game, in November, and then failed to show a single title at “The Game Awards” in December.
Meanwhile, titles continue to get uglier on the aging Nintendo Switch, which somehow manages to constantly move additional units five years after release, outselling the Xbox Series consoles and PlayStation 5 during many months this year. The latter two continue to be plagued by ugly supply chain constraints. But the ugliest aspect of this year is the downright bitter rivalry between Sony and Microsoft that has boiled over since the latter announced its intent to purchase Activision-Blizzard for $69 billion earlier this year, sparking Sony to go on a mud-slinging offensive.
But let’s take a look at the good first, shall we? Despite questioning the over quality of the release calendar last week, there were still some quality titles. I spoke much of last week about how great “Elden Ring” was, naming it the game of the year.It ironically overshadowed Sony’s first big release of the year, “Horizon: The Forbidden Wests,” the sequel to the original game that was overshadowed by the launch of “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.” But “Elden Ring” didn’t dominate the entire year.
Traditional arena multiplayer enjoyed a resurgence this year with “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” and “Splatoon 3.” Both releases — at least in the case of the base “Modern Warfare II” title — forsake the popular battle royale structure for more classical team-based and FFA deathmatch and objective-based multiplayer. It’s good to see traditional shooters make a resurgence in an era of “Fortnite” and “Apex Legends” dominating the charts. Admittedly, “Modern Warfare II” is a vehicle for “Call of Duty Warzone 2,” the sequel to the highly-successful “Call of Duty” battle royale, but its base multiplayer suite is still amazing and enjoyable today.
The Switch also enjoyed great multiplayer success with “Splatoon 3,” which is the most refined game in the franchise yet. Some might knock it for being a little too close to “Splatoon 2,” and those complaints are valid. But the weapon variety, improved graphics and performance and number of quality of life improvements make “Splatoon 3” the best multiplayer shooter on the Switch, and one of the best multiplayer games on consoles at the moment.
Sony entered this year looking to cement the PS5 as the premier new-gen console, especially as Microsoft’s release schedule was thin. All three of its major releases, “Horizon: The Forbidden Wests,” “Gran Turismo 7” and “God of War Ragnarok” were delayed from 2021, though all were cross-gen, despite Sony’s insistence at the start of the generation that there would be no such thing. “Gran Turismo 7” had its own set of issues with microtransactions and inflated car prices, but the real disappointment was in just how bland “Horizon” and “God of War” turned out to be. Neither were all that different from their predecessors and both were filled with the same problems — bland lifeless worlds, disappointing stories and characters that talk entirely too much. Sony struck gold with the formula during the previous generation, but it needs to do something to help shake up its game structures for future titles.
But at least Sony released titles this year, while Microsoft sat on its hands. The release calendar for Microsoft Game Studios and Bethesda was completely empty this year, aside from “Pentiment,” a surprise announced small scale title developed by a small group at Obsidian. The game is amazing and one of the best of the year, but it doesn’t justify a console purchase. Aside from a year-late port of “Deathloop,” which finally arrived on Xbox and PC Game Pass in September, Microsoft had nothing to show for the year. Next year looks more promising with a huge slate of titles, but this year was extremely bad for Microsoft. The delay of “Starfield” and “Forza Motorsport” from the fall to next spring really did a number on the release calendar.
Maybe that’s truly why things have turned ugly between Microsoft and Sony with the former’s announcement of its intent to purchase Activision-Blizzard for $69 billion. The friendly competition between the two companies turned viscous throughout this year as Sony petitioned every global regulatory agency as hard as it can to paint Microsoft in the worst light possible in order to prevent the sale. Sony paints itself as this plucky underdog that only manages to get by with the aid of its exclusive marketing and content deal with Activision for “Call of Duty.” Meanwhile, Microsoft has pointed out the hypocrisy of Sony’s position multiple times as the market leader. Microsoft expected to close the deal by June 2023, but an objection by the FTC and ongoing investigations by the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority and the European Competition Committee, the process could drag out further.
While not quite as ugly, Nintendo’s slate of recent releases needs some assistance. November saw the release of two major titles for Nintendo, “Bayonetta 3” and “Pokemon Scarlett/Violet.” Both were highly anticipated. Both were expected to be quality titles. Both were ugly as sin. It’s time for Nintendo to face the idea that the Switch, as impressive of a piece of hardware as it was at its 2017 launch, is too old. If Nintendo’s own first party titles cannot manage to run properly on the Switch, how are third party titles going to manage? “Bayonetta 3” faced severe performance issues in addition to its fairly unimpressive graphics. “Pokemon Scarlett/Violet” faced similar problems with low framerates across the game and unimpressive graphics. Developer GameFreak has since released a patch that has helped performance a bit, but the game is still struggling to run on the hardware. Nintendo still has “The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom,” the follow up to “Breath of the Wild” next year. That game needs more powerful hardware to run it, otherwise it will be a compromised version of the game until it’s ported to more powerful hardware in the future.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.