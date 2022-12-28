A look at good, bad, ugly of 2022 gaming
Courtesy photo

Looking back, the year of 2022 had a little bit of good, a little bit of bad and quite a bit of ugly.

A lot of interesting things happened in the video game industry over the last 12 months. One of the greatest games ever made, “Elden Ring,” released to the masses in February — outshining Sony’s first major release of the year, “Horizon: The Forbidden Wests,” which was not a bad game in its own right. Other quality titles, such as a surprisingly resilient “Call of Duty Modern Warfare II” and “Splatoon 3,” showed traditional non-battle royale multiplayer is still popular.