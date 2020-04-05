Eve Sandstrom’s mother was always a fan of mysteries. It was a trait shared between mother and daughter.
As a young girl, Sandstrom, with permission from her mother, devoured mystery novels from Nancy Drew to Agatha Christie. By the time she was 8 she was reading adult mystery books.
“My mother always had those kinds of books in the house,” Sandstrom said. “They didn’t have a lot of sex or violence and they were always things children could read, if not quite understand.”
Sandstrom possessed an unabashed curiosity as a child. Her mind was often at work making up scenarios to fill in the gaps where other narratives left off. If she saw a Western about a cowboy riding in on horseback and saving the day, she would always want to know what came next. What happened after the credits rolled? With no one around to fill in those gaps, Sandstrom did it herself.
After she graduated from college, Sandstrom took a job at The Lawton Constitution where she worked for two years before taking time off to raise her twins. Twelve years later she returned to the newspaper where she worked for the next 25 years.
Making a living as a writer had always been her dream, and as a reporter Sandstrom could make that dream a reality. But she wanted more. On a few occasions she struck out into the world of fiction with the hopes of leaving her day job behind.
“Once or twice I thought I would make it in fiction. Well, that didn’t quite work out until I was old enough to retire,” Sandstrom said.
Her first foray into publishing came at the age of 48 after a good friend of hers sat through a meeting with Harlequin, the famous romance novel publishing house.
“My friend went to this meeting in Oklahoma City with Harlequin. The next day she called me and said ‘Eve, you could write one of these. Anyone could write one of these,’” Sandstrom said.
Harlequin had developed a new line of romance novels called Harlequin Intrigue. As with all of the company’s novels, the intrigue line required a set-in-stone series of tropes.
“It had to be half mystery, half romance,” Sandstrom said. “And it had to have a heroine that was 25 or older and an active career woman.”
Sandstrom decided to go for it. She created a fictional Army post, drawing a lot of inspiration from Fort Sill, and created a heroine that was an Army officer. To her surprise, the publisher bought the book.
At the time, Harlequin paid on a set scale that increased incrementally with every book. In those days it was possible for an author to make a decent living as a romance author.
Unfortunately, they didn’t buy her next one. But as ever, when one door closes, another opens. Sandstrom’s next break was a contract for four books about a reporter. They were more “hard edged” than her Harlequin book, Sandstrom said.
“I swore I’d never write anything about the newspaper business, but there I was, and the editor loved them,” Sandstrom said. “Unfortunately, they didn’t sell very well and by the third one my editor told me they couldn’t afford to publish a fourth because it wouldn’t make any money. But I was contracted for four books, so he said, ‘what else you got?’”
After meeting with her agent, and then her editor, Sandstrom was told to “write something cozy.” She wasn’t sure how to switch gears from hard edged to cozy, so she just started thinking about the kinds of things people took comfort in. She came up with a three-point list: quilts, cats and chocolate.
“And the lightbulb went off,” Sandstrom said.
In 2002, Sandstrom published “The Chocolate Cat Caper,” about a former Texas beauty queen who moves to a resort town in Michigan to help run her aunt’s chocolate shop. As with any good mystery novel, she soon finds herself drawn into a crime caper.
The book was published through an imprint of Penguin Random House. Her editor loved the book so much that she was signed up to write three more and the Chocoholic Mystery series was born.
What began with three books has since turned into a nationally bestselling series going on 19 years. In the fall of 2019, Sandstrom published her 17th book in the series and, this last January, she turned in the 18th book to her editor.
But you won’t find Sandstrom’s name on any of the books. No, instead, she decided to create a pen name by combining the middle names of her three children — Betsy Jo, Ruth Ann and John Carl — to create the name JoAnna Carl.
Over the years she has learned a lot about what makes a great “cozy” mystery, and she has found a way to have fun with her book titles.
“I got quite enthusiastic about it,” Sandstrom said. “I do think the titles are catchy, and they’ve gotten catchier as I’ve gone.”
Her most recent book, “The Chocolate Shark Shenanigans,” is a perfect example, she said.
All of Sandstrom’s Chocoholic Mystery books, including “The Chocolate Shark Shenanigans,” are available as eBooks and print books and can be found on Amazon. Sandstrom said she loves hearing from fans and tries her best to answer every fan email.
“Mystery readers, they won’t always tell you when you mess up. But when they do, they let you know.”