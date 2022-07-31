Rosie Gilchrist and her son, Joe, both spent their lives walking the hard path of resistance, and since his mother’s death, in one way or another, the man formerly known as Joe Gilchrist has been trying to find a way to tell his mother’s story.

Today, Gilchrist goes by the name Coleman. No first name. He is a published author and playwright, and a lifelong activist. In April 1964, one day after the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., Coleman returned his draft card to the state of Oklahoma while he was studying at Cornell University in New York, an act of resistance that would land him in jail in El Reno.