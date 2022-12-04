More than 80 local vocalists will bring Handel’s famous “Messiah” to life on Saturday.
This will be the 81st year selections from the famous oratorio have been performed in Lawton.
Doris Lambert, who has conducted the Lawton “Messiah” performances since 1987, described it as, “One of the greatest choral works of all time.”
This year there will be more than 80 local vocalists helping to bring this Baroque-era piece to life.
Sahona Littig-Albin, local music teacher and one of those vocalists, described the music as, “timeless.”
“His intricate harmonies and rhythms create this beautiful piece of work,” she said. “While I have sung this for many years, every year I learn something new.”
But what exactly is an oratorio?
“An oratorio is based on a story from the Bible,” Lambert said, “with music to be performed by soloists, chorus, and orchestra. (It is) different from an opera in that there are no sets, costumes, or staging.”
Originally written by German composer George F. Handel in 1741, with words added soon after by Charles Jennens, “Messiah” had its first performance in Dublin, Ireland, in 1742, and was immediately a hit.
Contralto Susannah Cibber, one of the leading soloists in that first concert, was at the time undergoing a scandalous divorce. The performance was so moving, however, that an enraptured reverend named Patrick Delany leapt to his feet mid-concert and cried out to her, “Woman, for this be all thy sins forgiven thee!”
Giving some ecclesiastical credence to his outburst, the lyrics in “Messiah” are indeed based on passages from the King James Bible and the Coverdale Psalter. All three parts of the work are concerned with the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus, as outlined in both the Old and New Testaments.
While writing the well-known “Hallelujah Chorus”, Handel himself exclaimed, “I did think I did see all Heaven before me, and the great God Himself seated on His throne, with His company of Angels.”
In greater praise still, none other than Ludwig Von Beethoven would later call Handel the “greatest composer that ever lived.”
“The music is just as alive and meaningful today as it was at the first performance in 1742,” Lambert said. “When these words are set to incredibly beautiful music, performed by talented singers and orchestra — you almost feel like you are in heaven.”
But that doesn’t mean it’s easy.
“The music is challenging as a performer,” Littig-Albin remarked, “but fulfilling.
“I joke Handel hated sopranos because there are some really interesting intervals we have to sing, but we make it sound good. (It) is such a great feeling when we hit the notes correctly and make them sound beautiful.”
Lambert agreed.
“The music itself is very challenging, and I always find something new to explore musically in the interpretation of this magnificent work of art.”
Lambert and Littig-Albin also remarked on the joy of singing with new people each season.
“There are about 25 ‘core’ singers who have sung each year,” Lambert explained, “but there are always new singers who join us. Some are military or new to town and are looking for a way to plug-in to the community, some are very talented young high school singers that love a challenge and want an opportunity to sing in a big choir with an orchestra.”
“Seeing the joy on their faces the first time everyone sings “HALLELUJAH”! and the way the core singers adopt them into the choir is the best Christmas present I could wish for,” Lambert said.
“I also enjoy the fact that we have new people every year and how much they are moved by the experience.”
Littig-Albin added. “I am privileged to sing with this group of people.”
When asked who this concert is for, Lambert responded, “This concert will be for anyone who loves great music, performed by wonderful performers. Many people have told me ‘I just don’t feel like it’s Christmas until I have heard the “Messiah” concert.’”
Lambert said the concert will last about 1 hour and 20 minutes without an intermission. Children younger than about 10 will probably not enjoy it as much.
But Littig-Albin disagreed.
“I believe this is for everyone,” she said. “I am a firm believer in exposing children to classical (Baroque technically) music early. Doris has done a great job selecting pieces to keep it within a manageable amount of time. The full oratorio is approximately three hours, and we sing approximately an hour to an hour and half. The presentation we give is accessible to people who have never experienced a performance of this kind.”
On a final note, Lambert praised the talent shown by her performers.
“All of the singers are local to the Lawton/Fort Sill area. The level of talent in our town is incredible and wonderful.
“The people who come to this performance will go away filled with hope, joy and love through the sounds of Handel’s ‘Messiah.’”