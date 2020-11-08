As Veterans Day approaches, the Pride of Fort Sill is preparing to present its annual concert virtually through a virtual concert event on social media. This year’s “Celebration of Service for the Lawton/Fort Sill Community” is being presented online due to COVID-19 precautions.
The 77th Army Band has prepared a selection of patriotic tunes for the event in honor of the men and women who serve and have served in the United States Armed Forces.
“The concert we are recording takes us back to our frontier days in the Lawton community,” Staff Sgt. Joshua Buxton said. “You will hear a lot of the music that you would have heard Army bands play back then.”
Buxton has been with the 77th for two years as a trombone player and, more recently, a producer. But the 77th isn’t his first, in fact he’s been serving in military bands for almost 16 years now, much of it during his time in the National Guard.
“I became active duty after graduating from graduate school, this is just something I’ve always had a passion for. I love music and I love serving my country, to be able to combine those two things and serve that every single day makes me really proud,” Buxton said.
For this concert, Buxton will serve as the producer, controlling the six camera angles behind the scenes and making sure everything runs smoothly. Up on the stage, the ensemble will be playing through a selection of familiar hits.
Sgt. Preston Drain will be on stage playing the French horn during the concert. Drain has been with the band for a year-and-a-half and has enjoyed every minute of it.
“I was in the Oklahoma National Guard band for three years and I love playing ceremonies and being a part of military music, so I decided to go active and make that my full-time job,” Drain said.
There is an energy that comes with playing in a military band that you can’t get anywhere else, according to Drain. It’s a cohesiveness that is formed through the strength of their bonds and training.
“Our training allows us better communication even within the ensemble,” Drain said, “that unit cohesiveness transfers to the band because we know how each other moves, what each other in thinking, and we can play our musical lines together a little bit better because we know each other a little more.”
The Veterans Day concert will feature several marches, as well as one of Drain’s all-time favorite pieces to play in an ensemble.
“I am always happy to play the ‘Stars and Stripes,’” Drain said. “It’s pretty cool to be able to play that and know that thousands of bands have played it before us and that it is dedicated to our nation, and the veterans that have served it and are continuing to serve.”
The stream will premiere at 7 p.m. Wednesday and can be viewed on the 77th Army Band’s Facebook page.