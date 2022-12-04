First Baptist Church Lawton-Fort Sill will present “Savior for All”, this year’s version of its annual Living Christmas Tree musical, the second weekend of December.
“This year’s production is a ‘Musical Presentation’… think Branson,” said Xavier Abraham, the director of the show. “‘Savior for All’ is a Christmas musical like you have not seen before.”
The show will feature a 100-voice choir, full orchestra and additional cast. According to Abraham, there are about 200 people involved in the production this year, including performers and media-tech teams.
A primary draw is the 39-foot constructed tree, which will be covered in thousands of computer-controlled lights moving in synchronization with the music.
“We are also adding LED walls to the tree (this year),” Abraham said.
When asked what type of music people should expect to hear, Abraham responded, “(A) little bit of everything, from amazing orchestra opener ‘Christmas Overture’ to beautiful duets, ‘Ballads,’ and funny moments with the ‘Shepherds Extraordinaire.’ There is also a beautiful lullaby song ‘Savior for All’ that Mary and Joseph sing to baby Jesus… (and) of course we will have the powerful and amazing Christmas carols.”
According to a press release put out by First Baptist, non-perishable food items will be collected at the door for local food baskets. In addition, free childcare is available for children up to 5 years old.
This is Abraham’s first time directing the Living Christmas Tree musical. Despite having previous experience directing choirs, he acknowledged that adding in the orchestra and constructed tree were “two big projects.”
“I’m thankful I have a team that is behind me working side by side to do our best to present this production and the message of Jesus to the Lawton community,” he said.
According to the press release, the story of “Savior for All” will focus on the life of Jesus as seen through the eyes of his mother, Mary. “It is the story of God’s use of ordinary people to accomplish His great plan of salvation for all,” it reports.
This year the musical was written by Josh Stewart, produced by Mark Blair and scripted by Lisa Parker.
There also will be pre-show entertainment. This year the performances will showcase local school choirs, including the Elgin Middle/High School choir, Lawton Academy of Arts and Science and more.
Abraham highlighted the hard work of the performers. “(The) coolest thing for me is the fact that so many are stepping out of their comfort zone and trying new things and new roles. Everyone is doing a fantastic job. I’m so proud of all of them,” he said.
On a final note, Abraham added,
“This is a new and unique presentation, if you have seen the previous years and you are thinking that it will be the same … let me encourage you to give this year’s presentation a shot. It is totally different.
“The way this production tells the story will keep you engaged from beginning to end. You won’t regret it.”