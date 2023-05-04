From left, Taylor Larson, Katherine Liontas-Warren and Joe Diaz, show off this year’s Arts for All T-shirts, which feature a blue bird of paradise designed by Frederick artist Jenny Perry. The shirts will be sold at several pop-up shops on Saturday.
The Arts for All Festival Committee will host three T-shirt pop-up shops on Saturday.
The T-shirt pop-up shops will be an opportunity for community members to get their 2023 Arts for All Festival T-shirts prior to the festival, which will take place May 12-14 at Shepler Park in downtown Lawton. According to the festival committee chair, Ronda Norrell, the festival T-shirts are a big part of the festival.
“Every year everyone is anticipating the T-shirts,” Norrell said. “People always want to know who the featured artist is and what design will be on the T-shirt. They’re like a community collector’s item — people wear them year after year with a lot of pride.”
The Featured Artist for the 2023 Arts for All Festival is Jenny Perry, a mosaic artist from Frederick. The 2023 Arts for All Festival T-shirts feature Perry’s “Bluebird of Happiness” mosaic, which shows a bluebird perched on a paintbrush soaring through a clear blue sky.
Various T-shirt pop-up shops will take place on Saturday. Two T-shirt pop-up shops will take place simultaneously from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both Wayne’s Drive Inn locations on Sheridan Road and Cache Road.
Another T-shirt pop-up shop will be during the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra concert Saturday at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Arts for All Festival T-shirts will be available for purchase before and after the concert.
Festival T-shirts are $20 and $25 for 3XL and 4XL. T-shirts can be purchased in advance by calling the Arts for All office at 580-248-5384. T-shirts will be available for purchase during the festival at the festival’s information booth.
For more information about the 2023 Arts for All Festival, visit the Arts for All Facebook page or website, lawtonartsforall.org.
The Arts for All Festival is one of three fundraising events Arts for All hosts to raise money for its member groups, which includes the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, Lawton Community Theatre, Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society and Lawton Pro Musica. More information about Arts for All can be found at lawtonartsforall.org.