Arts for All festival T-shirts

From left, Taylor Larson, Katherine Liontas-Warren and Joe Diaz, show off this year’s Arts for All T-shirts, which feature a blue bird of paradise designed by Frederick artist Jenny Perry. The shirts will be sold at several pop-up shops on Saturday.

 Courtsey photo

The Arts for All Festival Committee will host three T-shirt pop-up shops on Saturday.

The T-shirt pop-up shops will be an opportunity for community members to get their 2023 Arts for All Festival T-shirts prior to the festival, which will take place May 12-14 at Shepler Park in downtown Lawton. According to the festival committee chair, Ronda Norrell, the festival T-shirts are a big part of the festival.

