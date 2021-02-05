Just when he’d teased the band was going different ways at the end of 2020, Danny Cox said 2021 is going to be the year for the Brothers DuPree.
With it being 20 years in one form or another, it seems only fitting that we go back to the beginnings of the band. That’s where, Cox said, the heart of the story lies.
Beginning in the winter of 2000 at Cox’s home studio, “The Blues Bunker,” a trio would form its original edition with Cox on Hammond organ and vocals; Tommy Greer on keyboard bass, piano and vocals; and the late-Denny Baker on drums and vocals.
“This was the ‘No Strings Attached’ version because we had no bass guitar or guitar,” Cox said. “We played some challenging material: Steely Dan, Stevie Wonder, Beatles. Tommy having a degree in vocal music had Denny and myself singing some pretty impressive background harmonies.”
With 12 songs down in their repertoire, the fledgling three-piece got the gig for the grand opening of a local casino, according to Cox.
“I called Tommy and Denny and informed them we had a gig the coming up Saturday,” he said. “Both replied by saying, ‘We can’t play a gig with 12 tunes.’ I told them how much it paid, which was lucrative, they both replied ‘What time do we start?’”
From that gig came a steady performance scheduled that included the “Party on the Patio” at Harlow’s and Gertlestones, along with countless hours on stage at Jigg’s Idle Hour.
Cox said that Greer left the band to care for family, leaving him and Baker to continue on with three more variations of the band. In the years that followed, the band has had 11 members join at one time or another. He’s promising this year’s fifth edition will feature some familiar faces and some “new familiar faces.” He elaborated about the band’s name change and return to its origins.
“In the past few years we had shortened the name to Dupree,” he said. “We will be renewing Brothers Dupree to celebrate 20 years and honor bandmates that have passed away: co-founder Denny Baker, Chuck Bonar and Mike Quarles.”
There’s nothing like the connection musicians who form a bnad have, Cox said. It’s almost equal parts a gang and family.
“There is a special bond musicians form spending countless hours rehearsing more so than performing,” he said. “A three or four hour show for a band and eight hours setup to load out. Whenever we count off that first song of the night we can’t help but think of them and do not take for granted being healthy and able to perform.”
The Brothers DuPree have offered some highlights to almost 50 years performing locally live for Cox. But these past 20 have offered some real doozies, including opening for one of his idols, Chester Thomas, the organist for Santana and Tower of Power, at the 2016 Charlie Christian International Music Fest in Lawton. Winning The Constitution’s Readers’ Choice Band of the Year for three years in a row is one that means a lot, he said.
But there’s more, Cox said. From the University of Oklahoma Kickoff Classic Tailgate events to opening for John Mayall’s guitarist Walter Trout , to performing at Toby Keith’s Hollywood Corners and, most recently, with members of Blood Sweat & Tears joining the band on stage at the Apache Casino Hotel.
“We enjoy our annual Thanksgiving Jam when musicians from all over the country come home to visit and jam,” he said.
A musician’s rewards aren’t often found monetarily. Cox said he found a fortune of good feeling performing at many community benefits like Cops N Kids, Toys For Tots, New Directions, Red Cross and for individuals in need of financial and moral support.
When you give, you also receive. Cox said there’s been so much love shown to Brothers DuPree over the years. It can be heartening.
“We would like to thank all of our family, friends and fans who have supported us over the last 2o years and those establishments that have hired us and who promote live music,” he said.
Cox said the understated secret for a good live band is that mystery member, often not known to the audience but known as family for the band.
“A special shout out to longtime roadie Clark Andersen,” he said. “We could not have done without him and Mike Mahoney for setting up drums for Denny.”
Now, about the name Brothers DuPree. Cox said he’d almost forgotten this important twist to the tale. It all returns to Steely Dan and the 2000 album, “Two Against Nature.”
“There was a tune on the album, ‘How About a Kiss From My Cousin Dupree,’” he said. “It was about this guy having a crush on his female cousin. OMG you can’t do that. Anyway, the album was somewhat blacklisted for this tune. We decided in deviance to name the band Brothers Dupree. Being brothers from other mothers and, of course, musical brothers.”
What’s funny is the connection made its way to the root when Cox’s brother Michael, a renown saxophonist and educator, mentioned the band to a former student of his who was playing with Steely Dan at the time. Cox said Donald Fagen and company thought it was “pretty cool” that they named their band after the tune, he said.
Cox said any success that’s come to the band has been through a “love of music, hard work, dedication and entertaining.” And don’t forget the fans. He said it’s important that others find that success. He said it begins with the fans.
“Please support local bands and venues,” he said. “Peace, love, music.”
Bravo to the folks in Medicine Park for finding a lot of fun ways to make this week something special leading up to Saturday’s 23rd Annual Polar Bear Plunge into the crisp waters of Medicine Creek.
On Tuesday morning, Plunge Week partymeister Pat Shaughnessy rounded up Rodney Whaley, Kerry Hartman and Sarah Wright for a ”Winter Chautauqua Morning Music” session at Mrs. Chadwick’s Bakery. The trio, who are working on a new project together, swapped songs and good vibes to the beat of espresso and cappuccinos being prepared for customers thirsty and hungry for delicious treats to complement delicious music.
Following the 2 p.m. dip in the waters, you can be sure Plunge Week is going to cap off with some good times and even better music at Medicine Park Tavern so make sure to pack your boogie shoes.
I can’t express enough how special last Saturday’s benefit show for Waylon Holley at Harley’s Club in Elgin was. With a non-stop lineup of great local artists that included Ken Morrow., Garage Mahalix, Terry Allen and Big Mike Webb, Cody Newby, Dani Carson, HIGH8US, Ralph Spears, Plutoh and T.G. & the Redemption it brought a sense of life back into the Southwest Oklahoma music community. That’s not even mentioning Don Armes’ lively auctioneering skills on display that prove he’s a rock star in his own right.
But one of the year’s highlights was Holley’s return to the stage less than two months after severely injuring his left hand in a table saw accident. On Saturday, he fought tears and pain to find a way to make beautiful music. Taking the stage with an acoustic guitar laid across his lap, he used his left hand as best he could to pluck out the melody, serenaded the hundreds there to celebrate him and gave back to those who gave him so much.
I can’t wait until he’s back on stage performing full-time.
This week’s Song for the Sequestration is actually a call back to one of the great live music movie experiences. There’s never a bad time to have Pink Floyd in your life and if ”Live from Pompeii” isn’t testament to that idea, I don’t know what is. It’s always best to begin with e”Echoes”: https://youtu.be/y-E7_VHLvkE.
