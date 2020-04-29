OKLAHOMA CITY — Two Southwest Oklahomans have been honored by the State Superintendent’s Awards for Arts Excellence.
Clint Reed, visual art educator at Frederick High School in Frederick Public Schools, has received the 2020 State Superintendent’s Awards for Arts Excellence.
Hannah Hively, from MacArthur High School, was recognized in the vocal music category.
Every spring, students from across Oklahoma receive special recognition at the State Superintendent’s Awards for Arts Excellence. The global pandemic forced cancellation of the 29th annual event, hosted by the Oklahoma Alliance of the Arts, Oklahoma State Department of Education and Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma. However, high school juniors and seniors are still recognized for their talents and will receive their medals and certificates in packets mailed later this spring. Students received awards in band, dance, drama/theater, instrumental music, piano, visual arts and vocal music.