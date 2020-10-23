It took a bit to get back up, but the Medicine Park Stomp is coming back for its 10th anniversary show and it’s going to be a historic moment of sorts.
Events coordinator and a fine musician in his own right, Rodney Whaley shared some big news with Steve-O and the columnist at the end of a live not in studio audience edition of “Today’s Best Soundemonium!” recorded Tuesday night at the Medicine Park Main Stage.
“This is the last radio show that can happen on this stage,” he said. “They’re tearing the stage down after the Stomp; we’re building a new stage at the ballfield. Now, the parking lot will be the site of the new event stage next year.”
The idea is to set up a secondary, smaller stage in Hitchin’ Post Park, just south of Park Tavern. Shaded and comfortably with a good spit’s distance from Medicine Creek, the location will offer an ideal spot for earlier acts during the town’s many music festivals. It’s part of a plan.
“We’re focusing on more smaller and more often events,” Whaley said.
A walking bridge across the waterway from the ballfield to the park is also in the plans. Seems like a perfect stompin’ grounds for next year’s edition of Medicine Park Stomp.
But this weekend is the make-up date for the 10th annual edition that was slated to kick off on March 14. And then COVID-19 closed things down in a hurry. In his first year running the show, Whaley has faced a lot of extraordinary circumstances.
“It’s been an extreme challenge,” he said.
After pandemic precautions shut down the early music festivals, by July, Medicine Park was ready to return. And return it did with July’s Rockin’ the Park festival. Whaley called the crowds super supportive and extra-enthusiastic. That energy continued to the season’s traditional Labor Day weekend closing act, the Blues Ball. Again, some of the crowds appeared to be records.
And there hasn’t been a torrent of cases of COVID-19 that returns to the cobblestone community in the foothills of the Wichita Mountains.
With that energy, Whaley said rescheduling the popular Americana/bluegrass/roots festival was something that had to happen. Joining it with this weekend’s Mountain Bike Club of the Wichitas (rescheduled) Fool’s Fest of the Wichitas Event was a natural fit, he said.
But it hasn’t come easy. Rescheduling acts at the end of festival season and making sure they get paid has taken some work, according to Whaley. He credits the Medicine Park Economic Development Authority and a host of “sensational sponsors” with making things come together.
“This was, actually, the hardest (festival) to put on,” he said. “But we have just about everybody who was coming the first time in one form or another.”
Whaley said things have probably started happening musically around town by the time you read this. Artists are eager to return to Medicine Park after playing there at least once. One of the allures is the overnight camping and the music often made throughout the night. It’s expected again this year, Whaley said.
“I can’t promise, but I can guarantee it,” he said.
For Tuesday’s taping of the radio show, Redgrass String Band’s Rick Fowble returned with his bandmate Craig Amburn from their Sunday night pickup band, the Jambros. Our guest for the original fest’s pre-show in March, Fowble is as much fun with his songs as he is a person.
If you tuned into Thursday’s radio show, you may have heard him sing a funny little ditty called “Louisiana W.” Fowble’s a funny guy and a talented musician. He also bared his soul with a song written during his mother-in-law’s battle with dementia called “Remember Me” that was unexpected and stirring.
Fowble said he wished he could be in Medicine Park for the entire festival instead of only Sunday when his band performs. He and Whaley first bonded playing music till dawn in those campgrounds. But a show in Stillwater Saturday night beckons. Paying shows have thinned out.
“You gotta play where you can,” he said.
While coalesced around the Medicine Park’s now-legendary Main Stage, Whaley brought out a wooden bench that was made a few years back for former mayor and original driving force for these festivals, Dwight Cope. Called, “The Legend of the Group W. Bench,” the bench bears the autographs of all of the performers from the 2018 edition of Park Stomp.
The legacy of talents that have graced the stage of the Main Stage mark the inner walls of the side-stage green room on one side and the mixing/equipment room on the other. There’s a DNA imbued in that wooden structure.
The core of that thread is the music and the musicians who make it.
That’s why Tuesday’s show taping for the (unofficial) “Soakin’ In Show” was highlighted by the music made. Magic was made one more time that night.
Some of the local all stars who may join Sunday night’s All Star Jam are Sarah Agnes (Wright) and Cashroh’s Kerry Hartman. They joined in the musical revelry that included a wonderful take on a Tyler Childers goodie: •Park Stomp All Stars — “Follow You to Virgie” — https://youtu.be/3fVzVbL2x3Q.
Sarah Agnes, who has a love for train songs, knocked out a stompin’ great version of “Georgia On A Fast Train” that shook the rafters and was a great highlight of the night. Check out this inspired jam: •Park Stomp All Stars — “Train That Carried My Girl From Town” — https://youtu.be/xqWI-1h9S3A.
Yup, you never know what’s going to happen next during the closing festival of the season. But you can be sure it’s going to be inspired, raucous, fun and with a fantastic soundtrack.
“There’s no place like this,” Hartman said.
You ain’t wrong, buddy. Hope to see many of you there this weekend!
This week’s selection for the Songs from the Sequestration is a testimonial to the creative fortitude of determined Oklahomans. The always limitlessly creative Flaming Lips conducted a live show last week at Oklahoma City’s Criterion where the band and the audience were contained in plastic bubbles.
This week’s 201st edition of Today’s Best Soundemonium! with Steve Carr, a.k.a. Steve-O, and the columnist, ”Soakin’ In Show: Park Stomp Kick-Off with a Live No-Studio Studio Audience.”
Again, it wouldn’t have been near as cool if it weren’t for the musicians: Rodney Whaley, Sarah Agnes, Kerry Hartman, Rick Fowble and Craig Amburn and their deep library of go to gems of songs.
