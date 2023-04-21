Sterling claims 2A district softball title Constitution staff Goodsptsed Apr 21, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STERLING—Sterling had to take the long route to a 2A district slow-pitch title Thursday, coming back to beat Stonewall, 12-2, in the championship game.Sterling started the day by beating Strother, 8-2, but Stonewall was able to knock the Tigers into the loser’s bracket with a 10-8 victory.Sterling then had to battle to pull out a 5-4 victory over Stonewall to set up the title rematch which the Tigers won with ease to advance to the regional next week.The pairings will be announced Monday by the OSSAA. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Softball Armed Forces The Economy Goodsptsed Follow Goodsptsed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists