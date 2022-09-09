DUNCAN — A Stephens County woman is on the run after ditching her ankle monitor while on community work release from prison.

The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday morning for Crystin Jade George, 26, of Ratliff City, for escape from the Department of Corrections (DOC), records indicate. She’s facing between six years to life in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.