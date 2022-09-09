DUNCAN — A Stephens County woman is on the run after ditching her ankle monitor while on community work release from prison.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday morning for Crystin Jade George, 26, of Ratliff City, for escape from the Department of Corrections (DOC), records indicate. She’s facing between six years to life in prison if convicted.
George was released to finish her seven-year sentence on May 20 and placed on probation with a GPS ankle monitor. She’d been convicted in Carter County in June 2019 for counts of second and third-degree burglary, according to DOC records. Last contact with Duncan probation officer was July 29 when she said she was being evicted and needed to transfer back to Ratliff City, the warrant affidavit states.
Two days later, and following an ankle strap violation, the GPS monitor stopped transmitting after showing it was in Wilson. Probation Officer James Hearrell stated he first assumed its battery died. However, a series of calls to her contact messages went unanswered, the affidavit states. It was later learned through the GPS data the strap was cut the morning of July 30.
George’s mother spoke with Hearrelll and said her daughter told her she was coming home that day on Aug. 1, according to the affidavit. Hearrell stated George’s employer said she no longer worked there. A check of her last known address turned up nothing.
Healdton police told investigators contact was made Aug. 1 with George as a “suspicious person,” the affidavit states. No arrest was made at the time.
George is described as standing 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 114 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes, according to the DOC.