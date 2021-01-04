The State of Oklahoma plans to roll out a statewide app Thursday to set a uniform system for residents signing up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Some sites have begun offering the vaccine to those who are age 65 and older as they transition into Phase 2 of the vaccine distribution plan, but those sites are using signup systems unique to them, said Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Lance Frye. Frye said while the statewide app will provide uniformity, available appointments still will depend on the amount of vaccine that is made available to Oklahoma each week. Federal officials provide that information to Oklahoma each Tuesday, meaning the state will know the number of potential vaccine appointments only one week in advance.