OKLAHOMA CITY — Schools seeking to follow Oklahoma City Public Schools lead to implement a mask mandate, despite a new state law preventing public schools from doing so, may be on their own when seeking guidance from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
When asked what his office would recommend to schools thinking about implementing a mask mandate, Dr. Lance Frye, Oklahoma’s health commissioner declined to comment on that scenario or Oklahoma City and Santa Fe South charter school districts, who this week implemented a mask mandate.
“We are not getting into the policy of whether school should be doing as far as their own policies,” Frye said. “We recommend
people should be wearing masks to try to mitigate the spread.”
Frye also talked about new emergency rules put in place by Gov. Kevin Stitt. The rules allow Oklahoma hospitals to renovate conference rooms and other areas to care for COVID-19 patients. Frye said the rules are not an emergency declaration, which would allow state schools to implement mask mandates.
“We strictly looked at what do we need to respond (to COVID-19 surge) and is there anything that was accomplished before in our emergency declaration that we can’t do now,” Frye said. “We are good where we are right now as far as our ability to respond” to the surge that Frye said would be slowed with vaccinations.
Unvaccinated patients make up 98 percent of new cases and 93 percent of hospitalizations in the state, Frye said.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Wednesday there were 2,814 new virus cases and a seven-day average of 2,122 new cases daily, up from 1,268 on July 28, and 1,326 virus-related hospitalizations.