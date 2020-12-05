OKLAHOMA CITY — State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye issued the following statement regarding Saturday's COVID-19 case numbers:
“Today’s reported new COVID-19 case number is 4,370, with a 7-day average of 2,774. These numbers are an accurate reflection of the continued community spread that is occurring across Oklahoma. Though we anticipated a rise in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, this significant jump in our infection rate is alarming. I continue to implore Oklahomans to stay vigilant in our efforts.
This is still a global pandemic that we must not grow weary of protecting our communities from, especially as we anticipate increased spread this winter season. If not for yourself, please follow the guidelines for our hospitals, frontline workers and your fellow Oklahomans who may need access to critical care in a healthcare setting.
None of us can do this alone - we cannot manage this pandemic without everyone working together across the state to follow safety precautions, including the 3 W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance by staying six feet away from others.
While many of us are tired, I want to encourage you to remain strong, and remind you that we will get to the other side of this. Oklahomans are no strangers to pulling together in tough times. In the short-term, continue to work together and make the choice to follow the guidelines that will protect yourself and others.”