OU baseball crew rolls to win
NORMAN – Blake Robertson tallied three hits and Tanner Tredaway drove in three runs as the Oklahoma baseball team evened the series against New Orleans with a 13-8 victory Saturday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
The Sooners (12-6) sprinted out to a 10-0 lead after three innings, scoring four runs in the first and five more in the third. The Privateers (11-6) made it more interesting with a five-run fifth, but OU scored twice in the sixth and once more in the eighth before holding off UNO, which added three runs in the ninth.
Oklahoma’s 13 runs and 19 hits were season highs. Robertson went 4 for 5 and drove in two runs, Tredaway had three hits and Jimmy Crooks scored four times. OU notched four stolen bases, raising its total to 47 through 18 games and eclipsing the total of 46 steals from the 2021 season.
“I thought (David) Sandlin was good early and Carter (Campbell) was outstanding,” Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said. “The offense was incredible getting those runs, then losing the momentum and gaining the momentum back. It was a great offensive day for our club.”
The Sooners wasted no time getting into a rhythm at the plate. Peyton Graham and Robertson hit back-to-back singles to lead off the bottom of the first. Diego Muniz then grounded out to score Graham, Tredaway hit a two-run single and Trent Brown singled home another run to make it 4-0. In the second inning, Graham doubled and scored on a base hit by Robertson.
OU kept it rolling in the third inning, beginning with three straight singles by Max McGwire, Cade Horton and Jackson Nicklaus to load the bases. A sacrifice fly by Graham, RBI single by Robertson and sacrifice squeeze bunt by Muniz plated three runs. Crooks followed with a double down the right field line and Tredaway doubled into right center to bring the lead to 10-0.
The Sooners tacked on two runs in the sixth to make it 12-5. McGwire notched his first career RBI with a base hit up the middle and Horton followed with a single through the left side of the infield. OU made it 13-5 in the bottom of the eighth when Crooks doubled and scored on a wild pitch.
New Orleans cut it to 10-5 in the fifth inning on an RBI double by Amani Larry, a sacrifice fly and a two-run home run by Jeissy De la Cruz. The Privateers made it 13-8 in the ninth inning on a three-run home run by Miguel Useche.
The Sooners and Privateers play a rubber game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mitchell Park.
OSU baseball wins sixth straight
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State clinched a series win against Seton Hall with an 8-4 victory Saturday at O’Brate Stadium.
The win was the sixth in a row for the No. 7 Cowboys, who improved to 13-6 overall. Seton Hall fell to 1-15.
Mitchell Stone had a memorable performance on the mound against the Pirates, striking out a career-high 10 in five innings of work to notch his first win of the season. The southpaw allowed three runs on five hits to move to 1-0.
Five different Cowboys drove in runs in the contest. Jake Thompson continued to swing a hot bat, homering for the second-straight game and collecting two RBIs, while Nolan McLean was 2-for-4 with a home run and a double. Ian Daugherty also had a pair of hits for the Pokes.
OSU took control from the outset, scoring runs in each of the first five innings.
Cowgirls sweep
own tourney
STILLWATER – The No. 10/9 OSU softball team won both games of its doubleheader against Kansas City 8-2, and Wichita State 10-2, Saturday on the final day of the OSU Mizuno Classic.
OSU won 10 of its last 11 and improved to 21-6.
“Very happy with the way this team is performing,” Head Coach Kenny Gajewski said. “The way they’re working, the energy this team has brought in the dugout, it’s a fun group. I should say too, our crowd today was amazing.”
In game one, a seven-run second inning got the Cowgirl offense going. Sydney Pennington, Chelsea Alexander and Kiley Naomi all recorded two-run home runs in the inning, followed by an RBI single from Hayley Busby.
Morgan Day got back into the win column, improving to 5-2. She pitched six innings and allowed two runs on seven hits.
The eighth OSU run came courtesy of a Brianna Evans sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.